Analysis | May 18, 2017
1Q Global LCD TV shipments to grop by 31% QoQ
Shipments of LCD TV sets for the first quarter of 2017 came to 44.05 million units, a decrease of 31 percent from the prior quarter and a year-on-year decline of 8.4 percent.
Poor sales results in China during the Chinese New Year holiday period was a major factor behind the year-on-year shipment drop.
For this second quarter, WitsView estimates that global TV set shipments will grow by just 8 percent from the first quarter. The market arrival of new products will help shipments bounce back a bit. However, sales momentum has been sluggish in China since the Chinese New Year period, and the situation is expected to continue through the Chinese Labor Day sales in May and the promotion period for the online channels in the middle of June.
The outlook for the entire year is not too bright as well. Besides the weak Chinese market, TV sales in North America are going to be impacted by channel distributors’ price hikes. At the same time, prices of LCD TV panels remain high and will keep constraining TV brands’ ability to pursue promotional activities. Taking account of all these factors, WitsView has lowered its projection of this year’s global TV shipments. The original estimation was around 224 million units. According to the latest revision, global TV shipments will reach 219 million units for 2017, a cut of 2.2 percent from the original projection. The revised estimation roughly matches last year’s volume.
Samsung remained leader in the brand ranking while LGE posted the smallest shipment decline
Samsung’s performance in the first quarter did not reveal significant changes. Shipments from the brand plunged by 35 percent compared with last year’s fourth quarter due the seasonal effect. Nonetheless, Samsung retained first place in the ranking.
With only a 12 percent drop versus the preceding quarter, LG Electronics (LGE) had the smallest shipment drop compared with all other TV brands. The shipment outlook for LGE is fairly positive as the company has sufficient panel supply coming from its in-house supplier LG Display. Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to have its shipments adversely affected by the closure of its panel fabs and the break-off of ties with Sharp. On the whole, LGE’s first-quarter result has raised market expectations of better performances in the future.
WitsView also points out that numerous TV brands have recently made agreements with major North American distributors BestBuy and Walmart to raise prices by 5~20 percent on new models released this second quarter. Though hiking up prices offset high panel costs, the move can also hurt consumer demand. Whether TV brands will benefit from their agreements with the distributors remains to be seen.
Most Chinese TV brands posted declines of more than 30% because of weakening domestic demand
Chinese TV brands have raised prices of their products several times to compensate for the rising panel costs that are eroding their profit margins. However, their actions have also led to significant slowdown in domestic demand. Among Chinese brands, TCL managed to offset shipment decline in the domestic market with better sales performances abroad. TCL shipped 2.8 million units this first quarter, down 23% from the preceding three-month period. Nonetheless, TCL returned to third place in the global ranking.
Other Chinese brands such as Hisense, Skyworth and Changhong posted declines of 30~40 percent this first quarter versus the prior quarter because of the sluggish domestic market.
Internet brands have seen their shipments retreat, whereas Sharp’s shipments have expanded owing to the brand’s “Sky Tiger Plan”
China’s LeEco has been the leading Internet brand on the TV set market by offering economically priced and high-performing products. However, the company is struggling with a serious financial crisis and its TV shipments for this first quarter plunged by 61 percent versus last year’s fourth quarter. The outlook on LeEco’s shipments for the later quarters is on the conservative side as the company has to deal with challenges related to its operation, product portfolio and relationship with OEMs.
Just as Internet brands are losing their luster, Sharp is making progress in China as it carries out the “Sky Tiger Plan” that was formulated under Foxconn’s leadership. Sharp was among the few major TV brands that managed to register year-on-year growths in their shipments for this first quarter. WitsView estimates that shipments of Sharp TVs in China will reach at least 500'000 units per month during this second quarter. The Chinese market, together with its home market Japan and its presence in Southeast Asia and Europe, will help push Sharp’s global annual shipments of TVs to around 7.5 million units this year, according WitsView’s latest analysis.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
For this second quarter, WitsView estimates that global TV set shipments will grow by just 8 percent from the first quarter. The market arrival of new products will help shipments bounce back a bit. However, sales momentum has been sluggish in China since the Chinese New Year period, and the situation is expected to continue through the Chinese Labor Day sales in May and the promotion period for the online channels in the middle of June.
The outlook for the entire year is not too bright as well. Besides the weak Chinese market, TV sales in North America are going to be impacted by channel distributors’ price hikes. At the same time, prices of LCD TV panels remain high and will keep constraining TV brands’ ability to pursue promotional activities. Taking account of all these factors, WitsView has lowered its projection of this year’s global TV shipments. The original estimation was around 224 million units. According to the latest revision, global TV shipments will reach 219 million units for 2017, a cut of 2.2 percent from the original projection. The revised estimation roughly matches last year’s volume.
Samsung remained leader in the brand ranking while LGE posted the smallest shipment decline
Samsung’s performance in the first quarter did not reveal significant changes. Shipments from the brand plunged by 35 percent compared with last year’s fourth quarter due the seasonal effect. Nonetheless, Samsung retained first place in the ranking.
With only a 12 percent drop versus the preceding quarter, LG Electronics (LGE) had the smallest shipment drop compared with all other TV brands. The shipment outlook for LGE is fairly positive as the company has sufficient panel supply coming from its in-house supplier LG Display. Samsung, on the other hand, is expected to have its shipments adversely affected by the closure of its panel fabs and the break-off of ties with Sharp. On the whole, LGE’s first-quarter result has raised market expectations of better performances in the future.
WitsView also points out that numerous TV brands have recently made agreements with major North American distributors BestBuy and Walmart to raise prices by 5~20 percent on new models released this second quarter. Though hiking up prices offset high panel costs, the move can also hurt consumer demand. Whether TV brands will benefit from their agreements with the distributors remains to be seen.
Most Chinese TV brands posted declines of more than 30% because of weakening domestic demand
Chinese TV brands have raised prices of their products several times to compensate for the rising panel costs that are eroding their profit margins. However, their actions have also led to significant slowdown in domestic demand. Among Chinese brands, TCL managed to offset shipment decline in the domestic market with better sales performances abroad. TCL shipped 2.8 million units this first quarter, down 23% from the preceding three-month period. Nonetheless, TCL returned to third place in the global ranking.
Other Chinese brands such as Hisense, Skyworth and Changhong posted declines of 30~40 percent this first quarter versus the prior quarter because of the sluggish domestic market.
Internet brands have seen their shipments retreat, whereas Sharp’s shipments have expanded owing to the brand’s “Sky Tiger Plan”
China’s LeEco has been the leading Internet brand on the TV set market by offering economically priced and high-performing products. However, the company is struggling with a serious financial crisis and its TV shipments for this first quarter plunged by 61 percent versus last year’s fourth quarter. The outlook on LeEco’s shipments for the later quarters is on the conservative side as the company has to deal with challenges related to its operation, product portfolio and relationship with OEMs.
Just as Internet brands are losing their luster, Sharp is making progress in China as it carries out the “Sky Tiger Plan” that was formulated under Foxconn’s leadership. Sharp was among the few major TV brands that managed to register year-on-year growths in their shipments for this first quarter. WitsView estimates that shipments of Sharp TVs in China will reach at least 500'000 units per month during this second quarter. The Chinese market, together with its home market Japan and its presence in Southeast Asia and Europe, will help push Sharp’s global annual shipments of TVs to around 7.5 million units this year, according WitsView’s latest analysis.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
Northrop Grumman: AUD 50M investment down-under Northrop Grumman is making a AUD 50 million investment to develop an advanced defence electronics maintenance and sustainment centre located in Western Sydney.
Raytheon selected to develop 3DELRR Raytheon Co. - Integrated Defense Systems, based in Woburn (Massachusetts / USA)...
Manz gets display order Manz was awarded the contract for an order in the display segment after receiving the...
Sponsored content by EurocircuitsEurocircuits PCB's In The Most Efficient Urban Concept Hydrogen Car Green Team Twente is the multidisciplinary student team, sponsored by Eurocircuits, that builds a hyper-efficient hydrogen car. Since 2012, the year Green Team Twente was born, we have been building fuel-efficient hydrogen cars at...
Continental starts series production for Mazda Continental has for the first time integrated its combiner head-up display (HUD) in models...
Official opening of Kitron's new facility in Sweden Kitron has offcially opened its new facility at Torsvik in Jönköping (Sweden).
Nordson EFD opens sales office in Poland Nordson EFD has opened a new sales office in Poland to provide factory-direct sales and...
Kraken receives USD 745'000 for Underwater Robotics Kraken Sonar' s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kraken Sonar Systems has been awarded a...
Asteelflash opens its new factory in Tunisia Last year, EMS-provider Asteelflash Group started test production at its newly-built...
Sensor/Actuator sales take off as price erosion eases After several years of low and inconsistent growth rates primarily caused by intense...
Cybaero: 'Framework and order has since been terminated' In February CybAero's application for an export license regarding export for deliveries under the...
Northrop Grumman with new facility in USA Northrop Grumman opened a new research and development facility for autonomous systems and other capabilities in North Dakota (USA).
NEXTracker goes big in Western hemisphere NEXTracker, a Flex company, has started supplying its advanced single-axis trackers to the...
Broadcom dethroned Qualcomm as Top IC design house Nearly all companies listed on TrendForce’s revenue ranking of the global top 10 fabless IC...
Airbus satellite hub to be completed by November 2017 Airbus marks the commencement of the construction phase for its new...
Comtech gets CS3 IDIQ contract Comtech Telecommunications' Maryland-based subsidiary, TeleCommunication Systems has...
Samsung’s Gear VR retain lead in 2017 Competition in the high-end smartphone virtual reality market is heating up in 2017...
Tianma selects Orbotech for its Flex AMOLED Gen 6 Fab Tianma Micro-electronics, a producer of display solutions, has selected Orbotech’s...
German PCB market on growth path in March 2017 In March, turnover recorded by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region was 13.6 percent higher...
thyssenkrupp elevators manufactured in Pune thyssenkrupp opened its newest Multi-Purpose Facility (MPF) for the elevator industry, including...
Saline Lectronics invests in Nikon X-ray system Nikon Metrology has recently provided a flat-panel based X-ray inspection system, XT V...
As a kid, I wanted a robot A big one; that could touch the sky and look beyond the clouds. I was a bit naïve back then, not quite grasping the power you could wield if you actually controlled a robot.
AT&S: revenue up 6.8%, EBIT down 91.4% For AT&S the financial year 2016/17 was a year with a very positive revenue development. At...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments