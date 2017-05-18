© asteel flash Electronics Production | May 18, 2017
Asteelflash opens its new factory in Tunisia
Last year, EMS-provider Asteelflash Group started test production at its newly-built facility in La Soukra, Tunisia.
This 15'000m2 facility is the heart of a project called IMTIEZ (‘Excellence’ in local language) and opens its doors to its customers, suppliers and partners for an official inauguration. With a substantial investment of EUR 2.5 million, Asteelflash also modernised its machine park and increase its production capacity in Tunisia.
"Dedicated to excellence and at the gates of Europe, our state of the art facility allows optimized lead times which is mandatory given to the volatility of our customers’ markets, in a highly competitive environment. Our dedicated and responsive teams focusing on customers’ needs, along with the high level of certifications, the means put in place, the training policy and the talents of our people, contribute to offering a Tier-1 quality of service", a press release reads.
