© nextracker

NEXTracker goes big in Western hemisphere

NEXTracker, a Flex company, has started supplying its advanced single-axis trackers to the largest solar power plant in the Western Hemisphere.

This grid-connected project of over 750 megawatts will deliver energy to the Northern Mexico region under a long-term contract. Scheduled to enter commercial operation by mid-2018, NEXTracker has shipped over 200 MW to the project site to date. The company will manufacture a range of structural, mechanical and electrical components locally for this project.



“Mexico, along with India, Australia and the Middle East is part of a new wave of renewable energy markets poised for significant growth over the next few years,” said NEXTracker CEO Dan Shugar. “Much of that growth will be supported by single-axis solar tracking technology. NEXTracker’s proven experience, and advanced software and tracker technology, help solar power plants operate more effectively with greater energy gains. With our local manufacturing program, local engineering design expertise and an office in Mexico City, this project has our full support.”



“It is with a sense of pride that we are witnessing in Mexico the installation of the largest solar power plant in the Western Hemisphere,” states Israel Hurtado, General Secretary of Asolmex. “The unprecedented scale of this plant, combined with local manufacturing, solar job development and industry leading technology such as NEXTracker’s single-axis trackers, represents a huge boost to help us reach a 35 percent renewable energy target by 2024.”