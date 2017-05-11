© ra2studio dreamstime.com PCB | May 15, 2017
German PCB market on growth path in March 2017
In March, turnover recorded by PCB manufacturers in the DACH region was 13.6 percent higher than that of March 2016.
The first quarter ended, compared to the same period of 2016, on an eight percent increase, writes Germen industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.
Order intake in March increased with 23.5 percent compared to March 2016. The first three months of the year show a cumulative increase of 23.7 percent over 1Q/2016. The main reason for the increase was the tight supply situation for copper foil. This has resulted in late or even missing deliveries from Asia.
The book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.14.
The number of employees rose by 1.2 percent compared to February 2017.
