© kitron

Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg

Norway-based EMS-provider Kitron has received a NOK 34 million order from Kongsberg Defence Systems for military communications equipment.

The equipment to be supplied is related to an existing contract for deliveries to Hungary. Kitron will supply various communications products, and production will be done by Kitron in Arendal. Deliveries will take place in 2018.



Frank Stølan, Executive Vice President of Kongsberg Defence Systems, said: "We are very satisfied once again to be able to award a major order with Kitron. The last twelve months we have placed orders totalling 177 MNOK with Kitron for world-class tactical communications equipment. We are a very determined company with dedicated people and prove again that we are a reliable partner able to compete in a very tough international market."