© wrangler dreamstime.com PCB | May 12, 2017
Elmatica installs a second Integr8tor workflow
Norway-headquartered PCB broker Elmatica recently installed a second Integr8tor workflow from Ucamco.
The company is a supply partner in the Medical-, Defense-, Automotive-, Automation-, Civil Aviation-, Energy- and Telecommunication-industry. "Keeping track of the entire purchasing process from consulting, designing, material selection, manufacturing selection, production monitoring, logistics and claims handling is essential", a press release reads. In order to support these processes Elmatica recently installed a second Integr8tor workflow.
Handling more than 12'000 RFQs per year, Ucamco’s Integr8tor enables Elmatica to "work around the clock, receiving and analysing their clients incoming design data and allowing to serve them better with more accurate, faster quotes".
Handling more than 12'000 RFQs per year, Ucamco’s Integr8tor enables Elmatica to "work around the clock, receiving and analysing their clients incoming design data and allowing to serve them better with more accurate, faster quotes".
As a kid, I wanted a robot A big one; that could touch the sky and look beyond the clouds. I was a bit naïve back then, not quite grasping the power you could wield if you actually controlled a robot.
AT&S: revenue up 6.8%, EBIT down 91.4% For AT&S the financial year 2016/17 was a year with a very positive revenue development. At...
Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg Norway-based EMS-provider Kitron has received a NOK 34 million order from Kongsberg...
'Airbus Aerial' enters drone realm With bases both in the U.S. and in Europe, Airbus Aerial’s initial business will focus on developing new imagery services. Recruitment for positions in software development, data analytics and drone operations has...
LPDDR4X the mainstream mobile memory solution in 2017 The latest mobile DRAM market analysis finds that smartphone makers continue to upgrade...
Elmatica installs a second Integr8tor workflow Norway-headquartered PCB broker Elmatica recently installed a second Integr8tor workflow...
Global chip sales in march up 18.1 percent YoY Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 30.9 billion for March 2017, an...
Indago quadrotor UAS helps locate at-risk missing individuals Sheriff's agencies in the USA are poised to use the Lockheed Martin Indago quadrotor small...
Sponsored content by America II ElectronicsAmerica II Provides The Power of Distribution Established in 1989, America II is a global leader in component distribution. We stock more than four billion components, making us one of the world’s largest global distributors of semiconductors and electronic components.
Eye recognition to rival fingerprint sensors Fingerprint sensors in smartphones will surge to reach a 95 percent penetration rate of...
Average memory content for smartphones to grow 33.4% annually The sharp upswing in prices of mobile DRAM products is expected to hold back the...
100 percent electric: 'Yara Birkeland' and Kongsberg sensors Yara and Kongsberg enter into a partnership to build the world's first autonomous and zero...
Outsource Electronics Ltd becomes Season Electronics Ltd In future, Outsource Electronics Limited, the UK manufacturing arm of Season Group, will...
AGIC Capital acquire laser specialist Fotona AGIC Capital has acquired Fotona, a European manufacturer of high performance lasers for...
Stadium IGT joins ADS Stadium Group’s HMI division (Stadium IGT Ltd.) has joined ADS, trade organisation for...
List: Infineon drives into Top10 semi supplier ranking In total, the Top10 semiconductor suppliers represented 56 percent of the...
Osram Opto qualifies on Aixtron system Osram Opto Semiconductors has qualified the first of multiple AIX G5 C planetary systems for the...
Prysmian awarded North American contract Prysmian, after winning the Verizon contract, will make significant investments in North...
MinebeaMitsumi builds facility in Slovakia Japanese electronics company MinebeaMitsumi has started construction on a new facility in...
Mammography systems market with CARG of 8% Global mammography systems market was valued at USD 1,534 million in 2015, and is expected...
Manz completes sale of Manz CIGS Technology GmbH Manz' Chinese partners in the NICE PV Research Ltd. joint venture have paid the purchase...
Super Dry Totech becomes part of ASYS Group With the acquisition of majority stakes of Super Dry Totech on May 4, 2017 the ASYS Group...
Umicore takes full ownership of automotive catalyst JV Umicore acquired the combined 50 percent shareholdings of Samkwang Glass Ind. Co., Ltd...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments