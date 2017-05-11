© wrangler dreamstime.com

Elmatica installs a second Integr8tor workflow

Norway-headquartered PCB broker Elmatica recently installed a second Integr8tor workflow from Ucamco.

The company is a supply partner in the Medical-, Defense-, Automotive-, Automation-, Civil Aviation-, Energy- and Telecommunication-industry. "Keeping track of the entire purchasing process from consulting, designing, material selection, manufacturing selection, production monitoring, logistics and claims handling is essential", a press release reads. In order to support these processes Elmatica recently installed a second Integr8tor workflow.



Handling more than 12'000 RFQs per year, Ucamco’s Integr8tor enables Elmatica to "work around the clock, receiving and analysing their clients incoming design data and allowing to serve them better with more accurate, faster quotes".