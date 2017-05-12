© airbus Electronics Production | May 12, 2017
'Airbus Aerial' enters drone realm
With bases both in the U.S. and in Europe, Airbus Aerial’s initial business will focus on developing new imagery services. Recruitment for positions in software development, data analytics and drone operations has already begun.
"Using an integrated combination of assets, from UAS platforms to satellite imagery, Airbus Aerial is rolling out a wide range of new imagery services. In the future, additional pillars of the Airbus Aerial activities will be in the area of cargo drone services as well as providing connectivity via aerial assets", said Dirk Hoke, Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Defence and Space.
The U.S.-based part of Airbus Aerial will be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is led by Jesse Kallman, a UAS industry expert with more than 12 years of experience including research at Georgia Tech, federal policy at the FAA, commercial UAS at Airware, and advocacy with groups like AUVSI.
"Drones are only a piece of a much larger picture for us. Airbus Aerial brings together a variety of aerospace technologies – including drones and satellites – combines them in a common software infrastructure, and applies industry-specific analytics to deliver tailored solutions to our customers’ biggest challenges", said Kallman.
