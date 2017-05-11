Electronics Production | May 11, 2017
Management additions at Enics
As of May 1st, 2017, EMS-provider Enics has added new members to its management team.
Kristian Federley, who has worked at Enics previously, was appointed VP, Engineering and Technology.
"Enics is targeting growth in comprehensive lifecycle services in electronics by utilizing the latest technologies like robotics and different softwares. These appointments are strengthening Enics’ focus to grow in targeted areas with capable, competent and agile people in place", a press release states.
Additionally to that, Susanna Pyykkö was appointed VP, HR and Communications.
