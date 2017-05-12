© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | May 12, 2017
LPDDR4X the mainstream mobile memory solution in 2017
The latest mobile DRAM market analysis finds that smartphone makers continue to upgrade memory specifications of their devices as to get the optimal performances from the latest mobile operating systems.
At the same time, more products within the mainstream application processor lines are supporting the latest-generation memory solutions. The developments, together with advances in DRAM manufacturing processes, have accelerated the pace of market adoption for LPDDR4 and its variant LPDDR4X.
According to DRAMeXchange, the bit output of LPDDR4X continues to expand and its share in the total bit shipments of mobile DRAM products is projected to surpass that of LPDDR4 this second quarter. Not only has LPDDR4X reached price parity with LPDDR4, its price difference with LPDDR3 has narrowed down to less than 5 percent on average. As a result, the pace of generational transition in the mobile memory market has taken off. DRAMeXchange estimates that together LPDDR4 and its variant will account for more than 50% of the total shipments of mobile DRAM products for 2017. Therefore products from the LPDDR4 generation will formally replace those belonging to the earlier LPDDR3 generation as the market mainstream.
According to DRAMeXchange, the growth of mobile form factors in the consumer electronics market has widen the uses of mobile DRAM. Besides smartphones, mobile DRAM products are found in ultrabooks (very thin high-end notebooks), IoT devices, wearables, smart HD TVs and even automotive electronic components for self-driving systems.
DRAMeXchange points out that while LPDDR4 offers improved performances over LPDDR3, the urgent need to reduce power consumption in smartphone design has led to the surging adoption of LPDDR4X, which is the lower voltage variant of LPDDR4. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have begun to release LPDDR4X products since the second half of 2016 to address this increasing demand for more energy efficient memory solutions. According to data provided by these three suppliers, the power consumption of LPDDR4X components on average is about 10~20% less than that of LPDDR4 components and 40~50% less than that of LPDDR3 components.
Though LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X share the same basic frontend manufacturing process, they diverge in backend packaging and testing processes. LPDDR4X has a different power in design and go through a more stringent sorting process. Most mid-range and high-end application processors that are on the market this year support LPDDR4X. Examples include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 660 and MediaTek’s P20 and P30.
A look at major DRAM suppliers’ technologies and production schedules shows that Samsung is currently the market leader in LPDDR4X solutions. Samsung was the first to release18nm LPDDR4X products in the fourth quarter of 2016. SK Hynix quickly followed Samsung by rolling out 21nm LPDDR4X products. Both companies initially offered discrete LPDDR4X components with capacities of 4GB and 6GB. These solutions mainly target the latest flagship smartphones. Now in this second quarter, Samsung and SK Hynix have also released LPDDR4X eMCPs.
U.S.-based Micron caught up with the South Korean memory makers this first quarter by putting its 20nm discrete LPDDR4X components on to the market. Micron’s LPDDR4X eMCPs have also been available since this second quarter.
-----
More can be read at Trendforce.
According to DRAMeXchange, the bit output of LPDDR4X continues to expand and its share in the total bit shipments of mobile DRAM products is projected to surpass that of LPDDR4 this second quarter. Not only has LPDDR4X reached price parity with LPDDR4, its price difference with LPDDR3 has narrowed down to less than 5 percent on average. As a result, the pace of generational transition in the mobile memory market has taken off. DRAMeXchange estimates that together LPDDR4 and its variant will account for more than 50% of the total shipments of mobile DRAM products for 2017. Therefore products from the LPDDR4 generation will formally replace those belonging to the earlier LPDDR3 generation as the market mainstream.
According to DRAMeXchange, the growth of mobile form factors in the consumer electronics market has widen the uses of mobile DRAM. Besides smartphones, mobile DRAM products are found in ultrabooks (very thin high-end notebooks), IoT devices, wearables, smart HD TVs and even automotive electronic components for self-driving systems.
DRAMeXchange points out that while LPDDR4 offers improved performances over LPDDR3, the urgent need to reduce power consumption in smartphone design has led to the surging adoption of LPDDR4X, which is the lower voltage variant of LPDDR4. Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron have begun to release LPDDR4X products since the second half of 2016 to address this increasing demand for more energy efficient memory solutions. According to data provided by these three suppliers, the power consumption of LPDDR4X components on average is about 10~20% less than that of LPDDR4 components and 40~50% less than that of LPDDR3 components.
Though LPDDR4 and LPDDR4X share the same basic frontend manufacturing process, they diverge in backend packaging and testing processes. LPDDR4X has a different power in design and go through a more stringent sorting process. Most mid-range and high-end application processors that are on the market this year support LPDDR4X. Examples include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and 660 and MediaTek’s P20 and P30.
A look at major DRAM suppliers’ technologies and production schedules shows that Samsung is currently the market leader in LPDDR4X solutions. Samsung was the first to release18nm LPDDR4X products in the fourth quarter of 2016. SK Hynix quickly followed Samsung by rolling out 21nm LPDDR4X products. Both companies initially offered discrete LPDDR4X components with capacities of 4GB and 6GB. These solutions mainly target the latest flagship smartphones. Now in this second quarter, Samsung and SK Hynix have also released LPDDR4X eMCPs.
U.S.-based Micron caught up with the South Korean memory makers this first quarter by putting its 20nm discrete LPDDR4X components on to the market. Micron’s LPDDR4X eMCPs have also been available since this second quarter.
-----
More can be read at Trendforce.
As a kid, I wanted a robot A big one; that could touch the sky and look beyond the clouds. I was a bit naïve back then, not quite grasping the power you could wield if you actually controlled a robot.
AT&S: revenue up 6.8%, EBIT down 91.4% For AT&S the financial year 2016/17 was a year with a very positive revenue development. At...
Kitron receives communications order from Kongsberg Norway-based EMS-provider Kitron has received a NOK 34 million order from Kongsberg...
'Airbus Aerial' enters drone realm With bases both in the U.S. and in Europe, Airbus Aerial’s initial business will focus on developing new imagery services. Recruitment for positions in software development, data analytics and drone operations has...
LPDDR4X the mainstream mobile memory solution in 2017 The latest mobile DRAM market analysis finds that smartphone makers continue to upgrade...
Elmatica installs a second Integr8tor workflow Norway-headquartered PCB broker Elmatica recently installed a second Integr8tor workflow...
Global chip sales in march up 18.1 percent YoY Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 30.9 billion for March 2017, an...
Indago quadrotor UAS helps locate at-risk missing individuals Sheriff's agencies in the USA are poised to use the Lockheed Martin Indago quadrotor small...
Sponsored content by America II ElectronicsAmerica II Provides The Power of Distribution Established in 1989, America II is a global leader in component distribution. We stock more than four billion components, making us one of the world’s largest global distributors of semiconductors and electronic components.
Eye recognition to rival fingerprint sensors Fingerprint sensors in smartphones will surge to reach a 95 percent penetration rate of...
Average memory content for smartphones to grow 33.4% annually The sharp upswing in prices of mobile DRAM products is expected to hold back the...
100 percent electric: 'Yara Birkeland' and Kongsberg sensors Yara and Kongsberg enter into a partnership to build the world's first autonomous and zero...
Outsource Electronics Ltd becomes Season Electronics Ltd In future, Outsource Electronics Limited, the UK manufacturing arm of Season Group, will...
AGIC Capital acquire laser specialist Fotona AGIC Capital has acquired Fotona, a European manufacturer of high performance lasers for...
Stadium IGT joins ADS Stadium Group’s HMI division (Stadium IGT Ltd.) has joined ADS, trade organisation for...
List: Infineon drives into Top10 semi supplier ranking In total, the Top10 semiconductor suppliers represented 56 percent of the...
Osram Opto qualifies on Aixtron system Osram Opto Semiconductors has qualified the first of multiple AIX G5 C planetary systems for the...
Prysmian awarded North American contract Prysmian, after winning the Verizon contract, will make significant investments in North...
MinebeaMitsumi builds facility in Slovakia Japanese electronics company MinebeaMitsumi has started construction on a new facility in...
Mammography systems market with CARG of 8% Global mammography systems market was valued at USD 1,534 million in 2015, and is expected...
Manz completes sale of Manz CIGS Technology GmbH Manz' Chinese partners in the NICE PV Research Ltd. joint venture have paid the purchase...
Super Dry Totech becomes part of ASYS Group With the acquisition of majority stakes of Super Dry Totech on May 4, 2017 the ASYS Group...
Umicore takes full ownership of automotive catalyst JV Umicore acquired the combined 50 percent shareholdings of Samkwang Glass Ind. Co., Ltd...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments