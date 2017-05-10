© stadium group (illustration purpose only)

Stadium IGT joins ADS

Stadium Group’s HMI division (Stadium IGT Ltd.) has joined ADS, trade organisation for companies operating in the aerospace, defence, security and space market sectors in the UK.

The division operates a manufacturing facility and a design centre for HMI technologies in Eastleigh, UK.



“Stadium IGT has a long and wide experience in designing and building human machine interface technologies for land, sea and airborne applications,” said Terry Moss, Sales Director. “Joining ADS, which is a highly regarded trade body within its target industries, will enable us to address new and significant business opportunities, and further our ambitions to compete at the very highest levels in the UK’s aerospace and defence sector.”