© asys

Super Dry Totech becomes part of ASYS Group

With the acquisition of majority stakes of Super Dry Totech on May 4, 2017 the ASYS Group brings in an additional manufacturer of dry storage systems.

By purchasing the shares of the company the executive board of ASYS Group made a strategic decision. The objective is to strengthen and further build up the business area of material logistics with the broadened product portfolio.



“The Dry Tower fits perfectly into the area of material logistics which is a concept we want to grow and was a major factor in the buying decision. We are building on our vision of a fully interconnected production process, which includes material logistics as a main topic“, comments Werner Kreibl, CEO of the ASYS Group.



Jos Brehler, CEO of Super Dry Totech added, "Super Dry Totech has been evolving rapidly in the past few years from hardware manufacturer to solutions provider. Our Dry Tower Systems comprehensively solve the complex logistics problems central to manufacturing with moisture sensitive devices in 4.0 smart factories. Our new partnership will enable Super Dry to more rapidly advance that business and technology, while providing ASYS with a new and important element for their complete line logistics development."