Enics: 70% of staff to leave Raahe facility

Enics has concluded legal co-operative negotiations for its employees at the Raahe factory.

In the future, Enics Raahe Oy will focus on ODM business and designing and manufacturing production testing equipment. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) will be provided through Enics Network globally.



As a result, contract manufacturer Enics will employ only approximately 40 people in Raahe in future. Around 100 employees will be laid off, the company announced.