© kontron (illustration purposes only) Embedded | May 05, 2017
Kontron starts 2017 without a loss
Embedded specialist Kontron reports on revenues of EUR 92.4 million comparable to the prior year (1Q/16: EUR 89.5 million).
In line with the guidance announced for 2017, revenues of EUR 92.4 million roughly match the prior year (1Q/16: EUR 89.5 million). Order intake in the first quarter of 2017 stood at EUR 82.1 million, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.89.
EBIT improved to EUR 2.2 million (1Q/16: EUR€ minus 6.1 million). The net result for the period of EUR 150k (1Q/16: a net loss of EUR 6.5 million) is back in the profit zone again for the first time since 2015. This improvement in earnings results from a more favorable product mix in the first quarter combined with a significant decrease in operating expenses of EUR 3.5 million. These cost savings are largely a result of the restructuring program initiated in November 2016.
“The worst is over,” claims Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron. “After concluding the most difficult year in Kontron’s history in 2016, we returned to profit in the first quarter posting net result for the period of EUR 150k. This has made us optimistic, but we are still cautious. In terms of technology, we must start catching up with the field and improve our order intake. This means we must rapidly complete the merger between S&T and Kontron to combine the strengths of the two companies and develop innovative Industry 4.0 products.”
Outlook 2017
Kontron is forecasting similar revenues and seasonal fluctuations in fiscal year 2017 as in the 2016 fiscal year. The gross profit margin is expected to rise to over 25 percent on account of the partnerships with Ennoconn and S&T. In addition, the Management Board expects EBIT to be positive in 2017. The new restructuring program is expected to produce annual cost savings of over EUR 15 million, most of which were already realized in the first quarter of 2017.
EBIT improved to EUR 2.2 million (1Q/16: EUR€ minus 6.1 million). The net result for the period of EUR 150k (1Q/16: a net loss of EUR 6.5 million) is back in the profit zone again for the first time since 2015. This improvement in earnings results from a more favorable product mix in the first quarter combined with a significant decrease in operating expenses of EUR 3.5 million. These cost savings are largely a result of the restructuring program initiated in November 2016.
“The worst is over,” claims Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron. “After concluding the most difficult year in Kontron’s history in 2016, we returned to profit in the first quarter posting net result for the period of EUR 150k. This has made us optimistic, but we are still cautious. In terms of technology, we must start catching up with the field and improve our order intake. This means we must rapidly complete the merger between S&T and Kontron to combine the strengths of the two companies and develop innovative Industry 4.0 products.”
Outlook 2017
Kontron is forecasting similar revenues and seasonal fluctuations in fiscal year 2017 as in the 2016 fiscal year. The gross profit margin is expected to rise to over 25 percent on account of the partnerships with Ennoconn and S&T. In addition, the Management Board expects EBIT to be positive in 2017. The new restructuring program is expected to produce annual cost savings of over EUR 15 million, most of which were already realized in the first quarter of 2017.
Kontron starts 2017 without a loss Embedded specialist Kontron reports on revenues of EUR 92.4 million comparable to the prior...
Hanza expands cooperation with Saab Swedish EMS-provider Hanza has received orders for communications equipment from...
North American Robotics market surges 32 percent in unit volume North American robotics companies posted the strongest ever first-quarter results, according to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the industry’s trade group. Both robot orders and shipments achieved record levels.
Overall DRAM market to see upward price trajectory through 2017 The average spot price of PC DRAM DDR4 chips has fallen by about 1.92 percent since April...
Enea: Increased financial significance of dispute with customer Enea has initiated arbitration proceedings with one of the company's largest customers...
ESA satellite with Noliac piezoelectric actuator stacks in space The SmallGEO satellite was launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) on January 28...
Airbus Helicopters, IAR and the H215M Airbus Helicopters and IAR have signed a general agreement for an exclusive cooperation for the heavy twin engine H215M multi-role helicopter.
MicroCare expands EU facilities In response to the increasing demand for its critical cleaning, coating and lubrication products...
List: NXP becomes top MCU supplier in 2016 MCU suppliers aligning themselves to be at the epicenter of big-growth opportunities in IoT, automotive, and other emerging systems.
Kontron gives green light on merger with S&T Kontron's supervisory board has approved the conclusion of a merger agreement between...
AEG Power Solutions with successful restructuring The self-administration proceeding over 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power...
ZMJ acquires Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Bosch plans to sell its subsidiary Robert Bosch Starter Motors Generators Holding GmbH...
Top10 German EMS providers Accounting for 13.6 percent of European EMS revenues and 34.7 percent of those generated in...
BB Electronics expands sales organisation Johnny Madsen has joined the Danish EMS-provider as Senior Sales Manager.
Aismalibar increases production capacity Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of...
Intel could yield the #1 position it has held since 1993 After nearly a quarter of a century, the semiconductor industry could see a new #1...
Facebook & other: Potential of Micro-LED displays for AR & VR devices Following Sony’s introduction of CLEDIS (Crystal LED Integrated Structure) displays and Apple’s...
GM adds 1’100 jobs to expand self-driving operations General Motors says it will add more than 1’100 new jobs and invest USD 14 million in a new...
C.N. Rood becomes Tektronix distribution partner in Sweden Tektronix, a provider of measurement solutions, will from the first of June 2017 have...
3D-NAND account for over 50% of total NAND Flash Bit output DRAMeXchange anticipates that 3D-NAND will formally become the mainstream architecture of...
Saab receives FMV-order for next generation anti-ship missiles Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles.
Moon rover and 'Alien: Covenant' makes total sense The Moon rover Audi lunar quattro gets its screen debut in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi blockbuster “Alien: Covenant”. But, unlike its human co-stars, the rover gets to have a tour in space as well.
LPKF receives further major orders from solar industry In April, LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser ...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments