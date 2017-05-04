© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 04, 2017
MicroCare expands EU facilities
In response to the increasing demand for its critical cleaning, coating and lubrication products, MicroCare Europe bvba has expanded its facilities in Belgium.
The new 350 squaremetre facility is close to Brussels. The increased logistical space will be dedicated specifically to meet the increased demand for the European marketplace.
Scott Wells, MicroCare General Manager – Europe said: “We are all very excited about the opening of the new warehouse in Belgium. This expansion reflects our growth and our position as the market leader in cost-effective and environmentally-progressive critical cleaning products. We simply had outgrown our previous building, making us less efficient and minimizing our goal of delivering great customer service. The new premises give us both increased efficiency and gives us the flexibility to expand further even more. Customers will notice the difference.”
This expansion co-incides with the opening of the two new facilities in the US. Most recently, a 1'500 squaremetre manufacturing space was inaugurated at MicroCare in New Britain, CT, USA. This additional space includes a manufacturing space, a QC lab, offices and a small logistics area. That facility is already working with two shifts of workers every day. Additionally, MicroCar recently added a 10'000 squaremetre global logistics centre in the same area. MicroCare Asia, the subsidiary serving China and the Pacific rim, has just completed expansion of the distribution centre in Singapore.
