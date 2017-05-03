© kontron Embedded | May 03, 2017
Kontron gives green light on merger with S&T
Kontron's supervisory board has approved the conclusion of a merger agreement between Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG.
The supervisory board of S&T Deutschland Holding AG has likewise approved the conclusion of the merger agreement. The notarization of the merger agreement is planned to take place on May 3, 2017. The merger agreement is subject to the approvals of the general meetings of Kontron AG and S&T Deutschland Holding AG. The respective general meetings take place on June 19, 2017 and June 20, 2017, respectively.
It is planned that shareholders of Kontron AG, who do not choose the cash compensation offered by S&T Deutschland Holding AG within the merger but exchange their Kontron AG-shares in S&T Deutschland Holding AG-shares, receive by S&T AG, Linz (Austria), an offer to contribute these shares into S&T AG, Linz (Austria), within the scope of a non-cash capital increase and thus exchange such shares in shares of TecDAX listed S&T AG, Linz (Austria).
