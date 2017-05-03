© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 03, 2017
AEG Power Solutions with successful restructuring
The self-administration proceeding over 3W Power's German subsidiary AEG Power Solutions GmbH is concluded and the proceeding has been repealed by the local court of Arnsberg, Germany, as of May 1, 2017.
Jeffrey Casper, CEO of 3W Power S.A., said: “Thanks to the contributions of our stakeholders and the hard work of our teams, our German subsidiary is set up in a more efficient, customer-centric and group-integrated structure with a focus on our core industrial business. The measures taken will enable the German subsidiary to operate efficiently in the future, in a better integrated, more cooperative structure.”
This process was part of a broader reorganization of AEG Power Solutions group as a global company. The goal of the reorganization is to focus the group on its core industrial business, grow service and develop a customer centric culture and processes which are essential to achieve sustainable profitability
