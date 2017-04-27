© aismalibar (illustration purposes only)

Aismalibar increases production capacity

Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of Fastherm laminates.

In 2016 Aismalibar have significantly increased their production capacity for their line of Fastherm laminates. saw a significant increase in demand for Fastherm primarily driven by the automotive lighting sector.



Jeff Brandman, President at Aismalibar North America, states: “As the demand for thermal management products increases Aismalibar continues to increase our product offerings and production capacity. Fastherm compliments our Cobritherm HTC line of products and allows manufacturers to significantly lower the operating temperatures of cutting edge products.”