© saab Electronics Production | May 01, 2017
Saab receives FMV-order for next generation anti-ship missiles
Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles.
The total order value amounts to SEK 500 million (EUR 52 million) and deliveries will begin in the mid-2020s.
In March 2017, Saab announced an order from FMV for development and production of the next generation anti-ship missile system. It will be delivered to the Swedish Armed Forces and will be integrated on both the new Gripen E fighters and the Visby class corvettes. This new order covers deliveries of additional missiles.
“With these missiles the Swedish Armed Forces will have an outstanding capability to defeat any target, on both land and sea at long distances. The system also allows them to engage targets regardless of weather conditions and enemy countermeasures”, says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics.
Saab receives FMV-order for next generation anti-ship missiles Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles.
