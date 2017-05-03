© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

BB Electronics expands sales organisation

Johnny Madsen has joined the Danish EMS-provider as Senior Sales Manager.

He will be responsible for customers in Denmark and the North of Europe. "Johnny has extensive experience from the EMS industry and has a huge knowledge about electronics and is able to facilitate each individual customer needs – with production in DK or China. With the new boost in our sales organization we look forward to servicing even more customers in the future", a press release states.