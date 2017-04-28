General | April 28, 2017
Moon rover and 'Alien: Covenant' makes total sense
The Moon rover Audi lunar quattro gets its screen debut in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi blockbuster “Alien: Covenant”. But, unlike its human co-stars, the rover gets to have a tour in space as well.
Director Ridley Scott has integrated the Audi lunar quattro into “Alien: Covenant,” a new chapter in his groundbreaking “Alien” franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imaginations, they must attempt a harrowing escape. In its film debut, the Audi lunar quattro is an integral part of the Covenant mission and is deployed to help Faris (Amy Seimetz) navigate and assess the challenging, unknown terrain of a new planet.
The Audi lunar quattro is preparing for an actual mission to the Moon. Since 2015, the manufacturer from Ingolstadt has worked with a team led by Robert Böhme, founder and CEO of Part-Time Scientists, on developing the rover. Audi experts have supported the Berlin-based start-up, in particular with Audi’s all-wheel drive expertise (quattro technology), expertise in lightweight construction, experience in developing vehicles with electric and plug-in hybrid motors (e-tron), and with design optimization.
The developers have managed to reduce the weight of the exploration vehicle to just 30 kilograms. The Audi lunar quattro is 85 percent aluminum, produced by the 3D metal printer at Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt. A pivoting solar panel supplies the rover with energy. On top of that, you have intelligent quattro drive technology and an e-tron motor. The car manufacturer’s lunar rover project is nearing completion: In the future, we can expect to see the advanced Audi lunar quattro set its course for the Moon.
