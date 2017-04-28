© lpkf

LPKF receives further major orders from solar industry

In April, LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, received several new solar orders.

The orders have a total value of approx. EUR 10 million and were placed by a solar industry customer. The orders will be reported mainly in the revenue of the year 2018. The turnover is shown in the segment SolarQuipment of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG.



Confidentiality has been agreed with the client about the specific details of the orders.