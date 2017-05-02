© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | May 02, 2017
Facebook & other: Potential of Micro-LED displays for AR & VR devices
Following Sony’s introduction of CLEDIS (Crystal LED Integrated Structure) displays and Apple’s acquisition of LuxVue, more technology companies are exploring the possibilities of micro-LED in various display applications.
LEDinside, a division of TrendForce, reports that there are now nearly 100 private companies and research organizations participating in the development of micro-LED displays. Besides Apple and Sony, there are other major technology brands that invest in micro-LED. Notable cases include the acquisition of InfiniLED by Facebook’s Oculus and the partnership agreement between Ostendo Technologies and KDX. By entering this field in advance, these companies hope to gain favorable positions in the future.
International technology brands are deploying micro-LED in their product roadmaps
LEDinside’s research on micro-LED finds that the pioneers Sony and Apple have diverged in application development. Sony focuses on building huge micro-LED display walls, while Apple works on miniature micro-LED screens for its Apple Watch devices. Other parties that are interested in the technology are looking at augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) as a potential application segment. In the market for smartwatch displays, micro-LED is going to face intense price competition from conventional display technologies. AR and VR, on the other hand, is a blue ocean market with much more possibilities in terms of product design. Hence, companies such as Apple, Oculus and Ostendo consider micro-LED solutions for AR and VR devices.
Compared with other display technologies, micro-LED consumes less power and can scale down significantly to make displays thinner than ever. Apart from these advantages, micro-LED also performs impressively in resolution, luminance and in other image quality indicators. For example, the viewing angle of a micro-LED display is not constrained by being under the sunlight. In the future, micro-LED can become a competitive alternative to OLED as its cost gradually comes down. This is also another reason why developers of micro-LED displays want to enter the VR segment. As for AR, micro-LED also has the potential to surpass traditional display technologies. RGB micro-LEDs could be used in miniature AR projectors to achieve better brightness and even smaller form factors.
However, micro-LED is one of many competing display technologies. For instance, OLED-on-CMOS micro-projection solutions have progressed to reach a pixel density of 3,000 PPI and can be deployed in VR and AR products, albeit with support from other types of optical technologies. While micro-LED displays can be designed to have extremely high pixel density, the technology still has to mature and the production cost has to be brought down significantly. Then, they will have a chance to become mainstream in different application segments.
Next to VR and AR devices, smartphones constitute another large potential market for micro-LED displays. According to LEDinside, micro-LED is expected to rapidly penetrate the high-end segment of the smartphone market following its commercialization in the future. Trends in the smartphone market has shown that novel and better display technologies are a major selling point for premium device models.
LED industry contributes significantly to the development of micro-LED displays; U.S. and European participants will have different roles from companies in Asia Pacific
Tracking the progress of the micro-LED chain, LEDinside has found that many participating companies come from the LED industry. Experiencing slowing demand and weak profits, LED companies are expanding into the micro-LED display market in anticipation of this market’s demand for LED chips.
Thus, most of the companies that are working on micro-LED products and manufacturing solutions are LED chip suppliers such as Epistar, Lextar, San’an Optoelectronics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Nichia and CREE. Branded device vendors in the end market such as Apple and Sony are still secondary participants in the shaping of micro-LED chain.
The latest analysis also reveals that the majority of the companies in the micro-LED chain are based in the U.S. and Europe. The second largest group of participants are from Asia Pacific. U.S. and European companies focus on developing applications for the technology in the consumer electronics market. Asia-Pacific companies by contrast reside mainly in the key component side, establishing themselves as future panel suppliers or assemblers of micro-LED displays.
-----
Read more at Trendforce.
International technology brands are deploying micro-LED in their product roadmaps
LEDinside’s research on micro-LED finds that the pioneers Sony and Apple have diverged in application development. Sony focuses on building huge micro-LED display walls, while Apple works on miniature micro-LED screens for its Apple Watch devices. Other parties that are interested in the technology are looking at augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR) as a potential application segment. In the market for smartwatch displays, micro-LED is going to face intense price competition from conventional display technologies. AR and VR, on the other hand, is a blue ocean market with much more possibilities in terms of product design. Hence, companies such as Apple, Oculus and Ostendo consider micro-LED solutions for AR and VR devices.
Compared with other display technologies, micro-LED consumes less power and can scale down significantly to make displays thinner than ever. Apart from these advantages, micro-LED also performs impressively in resolution, luminance and in other image quality indicators. For example, the viewing angle of a micro-LED display is not constrained by being under the sunlight. In the future, micro-LED can become a competitive alternative to OLED as its cost gradually comes down. This is also another reason why developers of micro-LED displays want to enter the VR segment. As for AR, micro-LED also has the potential to surpass traditional display technologies. RGB micro-LEDs could be used in miniature AR projectors to achieve better brightness and even smaller form factors.
However, micro-LED is one of many competing display technologies. For instance, OLED-on-CMOS micro-projection solutions have progressed to reach a pixel density of 3,000 PPI and can be deployed in VR and AR products, albeit with support from other types of optical technologies. While micro-LED displays can be designed to have extremely high pixel density, the technology still has to mature and the production cost has to be brought down significantly. Then, they will have a chance to become mainstream in different application segments.
Next to VR and AR devices, smartphones constitute another large potential market for micro-LED displays. According to LEDinside, micro-LED is expected to rapidly penetrate the high-end segment of the smartphone market following its commercialization in the future. Trends in the smartphone market has shown that novel and better display technologies are a major selling point for premium device models.
LED industry contributes significantly to the development of micro-LED displays; U.S. and European participants will have different roles from companies in Asia Pacific
Tracking the progress of the micro-LED chain, LEDinside has found that many participating companies come from the LED industry. Experiencing slowing demand and weak profits, LED companies are expanding into the micro-LED display market in anticipation of this market’s demand for LED chips.
Thus, most of the companies that are working on micro-LED products and manufacturing solutions are LED chip suppliers such as Epistar, Lextar, San’an Optoelectronics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, Nichia and CREE. Branded device vendors in the end market such as Apple and Sony are still secondary participants in the shaping of micro-LED chain.
The latest analysis also reveals that the majority of the companies in the micro-LED chain are based in the U.S. and Europe. The second largest group of participants are from Asia Pacific. U.S. and European companies focus on developing applications for the technology in the consumer electronics market. Asia-Pacific companies by contrast reside mainly in the key component side, establishing themselves as future panel suppliers or assemblers of micro-LED displays.
-----
Read more at Trendforce.
Intel could yield the #1 position it has held since 1993 After nearly a quarter of a century, the semiconductor industry could see a new #1...
Facebook & other: Potential of Micro-LED displays for AR & VR devices Following Sony’s introduction of CLEDIS (Crystal LED Integrated Structure) displays and Apple’s...
GM adds 1’100 jobs to expand self-driving operations General Motors says it will add more than 1’100 new jobs and invest USD 14 million in a new...
C.N. Rood becomes Tektronix distribution partner in Sweden Tektronix, a provider of measurement solutions, will from the first of June 2017 have...
3D-NAND account for over 50% of total NAND Flash Bit output DRAMeXchange anticipates that 3D-NAND will formally become the mainstream architecture of...
Saab receives FMV-order for next generation anti-ship missiles Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles.
Moon rover and 'Alien: Covenant' makes total sense The Moon rover Audi lunar quattro gets its screen debut in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi blockbuster “Alien: Covenant”. But, unlike its human co-stars, the rover gets to have a tour in space as well.
LPKF receives further major orders from solar industry In April, LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser ...
IAR Systems invests in IoT security IAR Systems signed an alliance with Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions...
Kitron: 1Q/2017 - Revenue growth and improved profitability Kitron's revenue in the first quarter amounted to NOK 585 million, compared to NOK 497...
Newbury adds GBP 0.5 million worth of equipment UK-based Newbury Electronics has purchased and installed three new pieces of...
GM India to cease vehicle manufacturing at Halol plant General Motors India has confirmed that it will cease production at its Halol...
Magellan partners with Samsung on ELDs Magellan has partnered with Samsung Electronics America on commercial-grade truck...
Norbit expands to Sweden – opens sales office Norwegian Norbit Group is making strides into the Swedish market. At the beginning of...
List: Harman and Panasonic with 10+% each Harman and Panasonic led the worldwide OE automotive audio, infotainment and navigation...
ESA continues to partner with OHB ESA has selected to contract the OHB System AG for further 8 satellites for the European...
Aspocomp adds 37% to YOY net sales “Growth continued to be strong in the first quarter, partly due to the weak comparison period a...
Kuka wins major automotive contract The Systems division of robotics company Kuka has won a major new contract from a European...
SAP and Kuka cooperate on Industrie 4.0 SAP and Kuka will work together around Industrie 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.
Eindhoven and a self-driving future "The Dutch city of Eindhoven will be the first city in the world to implement self driving cars for commercial use", said Steven Nelemans, CEO at Amber.
Panasonic opens Automotive battery factory Panasonic Corporation is opening a new automotive lithium-ion battery factory in Dalian (China).
Secop sold to Nidec Aurelius Equity Opportunities sells its subsidiary Secop to the Nidec Group headquartered in...
Global ADAS market to surpass 302 million units annually in 2022 Global automotive applications of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) will surpass 302...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments