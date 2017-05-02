© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

GM adds 1’100 jobs to expand self-driving operations

General Motors says it will add more than 1’100 new jobs and invest USD 14 million in a new research and development facility for Cruise Automation in San Francisco.

These investments will allow Cruise Automation to expand development of self-driving technologies that will transform personal mobility.



“Expanding our team at Cruise Automation and linking them with our global engineering talent is another important step in our work to redefine the future of personal mobility,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “Self-driving technology holds enormous benefits to society in the form of increased safety and access to transportation. Running our autonomous vehicle program as a start-up is giving us the speed we need to continue to stay at the forefront of development of these technologies and the market applications.”



Cruise Automation and GM engineers are currently testing more than 50 Chevrolet Bolt EVs with self-driving technology on public roads in San Francisco; Scottsdale, Arizona; and metro Detroit.



The new investment will include repurposing an existing facility in San Francisco that will more than double Cruise Automation’s research and development space. The Cruise Automation team plans to move into the new space by the end of the year and hire more than 1’100 new employees over the course of the next five years.



“As autonomous car technology matures, our company's talent needs will continue to increase. Accessing the world-class talent pool that the San Francisco Bay Area offers is one of the many reasons we plan to grow our presence in the state,” said Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise Automation.



GM acquired Cruise Automation in March 2016 to strengthen the company’s software development capabilities and accelerate development of self-driving vehicle technology.