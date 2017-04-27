© ESA

ESA continues to partner with OHB

ESA has selected to contract the OHB System AG for further 8 satellites for the European Navigation system Galileo.

"OHB System AG was informed in writing by the European Space Agency that its proposal for building and testing of further 8 FOC-satellites for the European satellite-navigation system Galileo was selected", a press release reads. A conclusion of the contract of the assignment may be signed at the earliest only after the expiration of the so-called Blackout period on 7th May.



OHB System has already been prime contractor for the construction of 22 satellites.