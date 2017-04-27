© Panasonic

Panasonic opens Automotive battery factory

Panasonic Corporation is opening a new automotive lithium-ion battery factory in Dalian (China).

Furthermore, in response to further increase in the demand of high-performance automotive lithium-ion batteries, Panasonic not only increased production at Japanese sites but will also start automotive battery cell production in the United States in 2017. The newly constructed factory in China is a new production facility of Panasonic Automotive Energy Dalian Co., Ltd., an automotive battery joint venture established between Panasonic and Dalian Levear Electric Co., Ltd. in February 2016.



Panasonic is aiming to achieve JPY 2 trillion (EUR 16.5 billion) in sales for the overall automotive business, including infotainment systems and industrial devices, in the fiscal year 2019 (ending March 31, 2019).