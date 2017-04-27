© kuka

SAP and Kuka cooperate on Industrie 4.0

SAP and Kuka will work together around Industrie 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.

The two companies plan to provide Kuka robot applications based on the SAP Leonardo IoT platform. Kuka robots will be integrated into SAP Cloud Platform, helping companies evaluate predictive maintenance scenarios and monitor factory floors. Kuka also plans to use selected SAP technology components as part of its own connyun IoT platform.



“By seamlessly integrating automation solutions from Kuka and selected solutions from our SAP Leonardo IT platform and SAP Connected Manufacturing software, we can make a significant contribution to driving closer the integration of top floor and shop floor in manufacturing,” said Dr. Tanja Rueckert, executive vice president, IoT and Digital Supply Chain business unit, SAP.



Dr. Christian Schlögel, Chief Technology Officer at Kuka AG, continues: “We are committed to a twofold strategy: we are tying the Kuka robots on SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP Leonardo IoT platform. At the same time, the connyun Industry 4.0 platform of our start-up company of the same name will be supplemented with SAP technology components and SAP business applications. In this way, we can optimally adjust all customer requirements and support our customers in their digital transformation.”