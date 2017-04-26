© Northvolt SWECO Electronics Production | April 26, 2017
Northvolt moves on to next step in site-selection process
Northvolt proceeds with discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities to identify the optimal site for a large scale battery production facility.
Physical preconditions, logistics, local business climate and the ability to attract highly skilled labor have been particularly important in the selection process. Northvolt are now proceeding discussions with Gothenburg, Gävle, Luleå, Malmö, Mariestad-Skövde, Norrköping, Skellefteå and Västerås in Sweden, and with Kotka-Hamina and Vaasa in Finland.
Northvolt’s aim is to accelerate the transition to a carbon neutral society by building Europe’s largest battery factory. The ongoing site-selection process is a central and critical part of the ambitious project.
The company has a list of different requirements that needs to be fulfilled for it to commit to building what is said to be Europes largest battery factory. There need to be land suitable for industrial activity, power supply, proximity to water for cooling, conditions for environmental and other permits. Additionally, logistic conditions, including access to port, rail and an international airport, will be taken into account. Northvolt is also evaluating the local labor market, industrial tradition, and vicinity to universities.
Northvolt will hire a large number – between 2'500 to 3'000 as states by CEO Peter Carlsson during a telephone conference – of highly specialised engineers, many from Asia or the United States, which adds yet another evaluation criteria as the factory must be located in a region that is attractive to talented professionals.
The company believes that the overall regional impact will lead to far more job opportunities, as the factory will bring an increasing demand for transportation, convenience services and public service, as well as housing and education.
Northvolt will continue with in-depth assessments of the remaining municipalities. The aim is to have a decision in place this summer with regards to which sites the company should proceed with for environmental assessments and permitting processes.
"We’ve met strong support for our ambitious plan from both the public and private sectors. We’re confident that we have a competitive business model in place. We have a unique opportunity to build a new industry that will help accelerate the transition into a fossil free society, and at the same time contribute to societal development, growth and thousands of new jobs." says Peter Carlsson.
Northvolt’s aim is to accelerate the transition to a carbon neutral society by building Europe’s largest battery factory. The ongoing site-selection process is a central and critical part of the ambitious project.
Peter Carlsson - © Northvolt"We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest from municipalities and regions across Scandinavia. We’ve talked to some forty stakeholders and decided to proceed in discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities. We’re moving forward swiftly to make sure we’re taking a leading role in the European market”, says Northvolt’s CEO Peter Carlsson.
The company has a list of different requirements that needs to be fulfilled for it to commit to building what is said to be Europes largest battery factory. There need to be land suitable for industrial activity, power supply, proximity to water for cooling, conditions for environmental and other permits. Additionally, logistic conditions, including access to port, rail and an international airport, will be taken into account. Northvolt is also evaluating the local labor market, industrial tradition, and vicinity to universities.
Northvolt will hire a large number – between 2'500 to 3'000 as states by CEO Peter Carlsson during a telephone conference – of highly specialised engineers, many from Asia or the United States, which adds yet another evaluation criteria as the factory must be located in a region that is attractive to talented professionals.
The company believes that the overall regional impact will lead to far more job opportunities, as the factory will bring an increasing demand for transportation, convenience services and public service, as well as housing and education.
Northvolt will continue with in-depth assessments of the remaining municipalities. The aim is to have a decision in place this summer with regards to which sites the company should proceed with for environmental assessments and permitting processes.
"We’ve met strong support for our ambitious plan from both the public and private sectors. We’re confident that we have a competitive business model in place. We have a unique opportunity to build a new industry that will help accelerate the transition into a fossil free society, and at the same time contribute to societal development, growth and thousands of new jobs." says Peter Carlsson.
Northvolt moves on to next step in site-selection process Northvolt proceeds with discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities to identify the optimal site for a large scale battery production facility.
GM fires 2'700 in Venezuela Around 2'700 General Motors employees in Venezuela have been laid off via SMS. Severance...
Bombardier JV to deliver 40 high speed train cars Chinese JV Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau.
Continental expands in Timisoara German automotive supplier Continental has expanded the production of electronic...
Teleplan adds to Business Development team Peter Bonte has been named President Global Business Development at Dutch lifecycle...
Saab gets order from Polish Navy Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Naval Port Gdynia, Poland...
Texcel with a sparkly-new expansion UK-based CEM-provider Texcel is adding the finishing touches to the expansion of their new...
List: Global Semi Wafer-Level manufacturing equipment revenue to grow Worldwide semiconductor wafer-level manufacturing equipment (WFE) revenue totaled...
Aixtron: 'Freezing product development for III-V-materials' No more funds for the development of III-V-Materials at equipment manufacturer...
thyssenkrupp opens R&D center for powertrain technology in China The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp opened a new development center for...
MC Assembly adds conformal coating system to machine park Florida-based EMS-provider MC Assembly has added a Fully Automated Conformal Coating...
ABB Ability and IBM Watson take on Internet of Things ABB and IBM signed a strategic collaboration that brings together ABB Ability with IBM...
U.S. Army orders more Q-53 counterfire radars from Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin will manufacture additional AN/TPQ-53 counterfire radar...
Speedboard invests in expansion Windsor-based CEM Speedboard Assembly Services, will - following year-on-year growth -...
Asscon invests in Yxlon X-ray system Germany-based Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has expanded its capabilities for...
Jabil's COO retires Jabil's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bill Muir is retiring, effective December 31, 2017. He...
Test flight 'total success' for Lilium Munich-based Lilium develop and build a small electric jet plan. Sounds cool and with the...
Automotive is fueling semiconductor process equipment growth Electronics Industry business cycle began moving into expansion in 1Q'16 with...
Mycronic receives a repeat multipleorder for the MY600 Jet Printer Mycronic has received the third order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems. This is a repeat...
Hella expands production in China Hella-BHAP Lighting, a JV between Hella and Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (BHAP), is expanding its production capacities with a new lighting production plant in Wuqing (Tianjin/ China).
PCB order intake continues on a high Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region followed the long-term average, but where two percent down from February 2016.
Global Server DRAM ASP in 2Q17 to rise over 10% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that demand continues to outpace supply in...
Thales Alenia Space in GEO-KOMPSAT-2 satellites Thales Alenia Space has sent South Korea the third of three panels making up the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments