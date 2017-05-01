© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | May 01, 2017
3D-NAND account for over 50% of total NAND Flash Bit output
DRAMeXchange anticipates that 3D-NAND will formally become the mainstream architecture of NAND Flash memory in the third quarter of 2017 with its share in the total NAND Flash bit output exceeding 50 percent.
Following the footsteps of the leading 3D-NAND producers Samsung and Micron, most NAND Flash suppliers will begin mass production of 64-layer 3D-NAND chips in the second half of 2017. Nonetheless, the overall NAND Flash supply is expected to remain tight through the year due to Apple stocking up components for the next iPhone release and steady demand growth from SSD vendors.
With 3D-NAND suppliers expanding their production capacity, DRAMeXchange points out that the other important market indicators will be the pace of raising yield rates and the pace of the technology’s penetration (i.e. in eMMCs, SSDs and other OEM devices). Furthermore, the reception of the 10th anniversary iPhone release will be a major guiding factor affecting the general supply situation in the NAND Flash market in the second half of 2017.
3D-NAND now makes up over half of Samsung’s and Micron’s respective NAND Flash bit outputs, while SK Hynix prepares to launch 72-layer NAND chips
Samsung is still ahead of its competitors in the 3D-NAND technology race. The company’s 48-layer chips are now widely used in enterprise- and client-grade SSDs as well as in mobile NAND products. With high-performing and cost-effective 3D-NAND solutions, Samsung has rapidly expanded its market shares in various applications. Looking at the company’s production schedule, the newly built plant at Pyeontaek in South Korea has completed equipment installation and is expected to start producing 64-layer chips as early as this July.
The partnership between Toshiba and Western Digital has resulted in the development of 48- and 64-layer 3D-NAND chips. The alliance is currently focused on the development of its 64-layer products. Samplings of the 64-layer products will begin by the end of this May and mass production will follow in the second half of the year at the earliest.
Micron is the second largest 3D-NAND supplier after Samsung and also has the technology accounting for over 50% of its total NAND Flash bit output. Micron currently benefits from major memory module makers using its 32-layer chips as well as from strong shipments of its own braded SSDs.
SK Hynix recently announced the launch of its 72-layer 3D-NAND products. This quickly came after the company’s production of 36- and 48-layer chips. If everything goes according to schedule, SK Hynix will begin mass production of 72-layer chips in the second half of this year and start to significantly catch up to the industry’s leaders.
-----
Read more at Trendforce
With 3D-NAND suppliers expanding their production capacity, DRAMeXchange points out that the other important market indicators will be the pace of raising yield rates and the pace of the technology’s penetration (i.e. in eMMCs, SSDs and other OEM devices). Furthermore, the reception of the 10th anniversary iPhone release will be a major guiding factor affecting the general supply situation in the NAND Flash market in the second half of 2017.
3D-NAND now makes up over half of Samsung’s and Micron’s respective NAND Flash bit outputs, while SK Hynix prepares to launch 72-layer NAND chips
Samsung is still ahead of its competitors in the 3D-NAND technology race. The company’s 48-layer chips are now widely used in enterprise- and client-grade SSDs as well as in mobile NAND products. With high-performing and cost-effective 3D-NAND solutions, Samsung has rapidly expanded its market shares in various applications. Looking at the company’s production schedule, the newly built plant at Pyeontaek in South Korea has completed equipment installation and is expected to start producing 64-layer chips as early as this July.
The partnership between Toshiba and Western Digital has resulted in the development of 48- and 64-layer 3D-NAND chips. The alliance is currently focused on the development of its 64-layer products. Samplings of the 64-layer products will begin by the end of this May and mass production will follow in the second half of the year at the earliest.
Micron is the second largest 3D-NAND supplier after Samsung and also has the technology accounting for over 50% of its total NAND Flash bit output. Micron currently benefits from major memory module makers using its 32-layer chips as well as from strong shipments of its own braded SSDs.
SK Hynix recently announced the launch of its 72-layer 3D-NAND products. This quickly came after the company’s production of 36- and 48-layer chips. If everything goes according to schedule, SK Hynix will begin mass production of 72-layer chips in the second half of this year and start to significantly catch up to the industry’s leaders.
-----
Read more at Trendforce
3D-NAND account for over 50% of total NAND Flash Bit output DRAMeXchange anticipates that 3D-NAND will formally become the mainstream architecture of...
Saab receives FMV-order for next generation anti-ship missiles Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for production of next generation anti-ship missiles.
Moon rover and 'Alien: Covenant' makes total sense The Moon rover Audi lunar quattro gets its screen debut in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi blockbuster “Alien: Covenant”. But, unlike its human co-stars, the rover gets to have a tour in space as well.
LPKF receives further major orders from solar industry In April, LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LPKF Laser ...
IAR Systems invests in IoT security IAR Systems signed an alliance with Secure Thingz, a provider of advanced security solutions...
Kitron: 1Q/2017 - Revenue growth and improved profitability Kitron's revenue in the first quarter amounted to NOK 585 million, compared to NOK 497...
Newbury adds GBP 0.5 million worth of equipment UK-based Newbury Electronics has purchased and installed three new pieces of...
GM India to cease vehicle manufacturing at Halol plant General Motors India has confirmed that it will cease production at its Halol...
Magellan partners with Samsung on ELDs Magellan has partnered with Samsung Electronics America on commercial-grade truck...
Norbit expands to Sweden – opens sales office Norwegian Norbit Group is making strides into the Swedish market. At the beginning of...
List: Harman and Panasonic with 10+% each Harman and Panasonic led the worldwide OE automotive audio, infotainment and navigation...
ESA continues to partner with OHB ESA has selected to contract the OHB System AG for further 8 satellites for the European...
Aspocomp adds 37% to YOY net sales “Growth continued to be strong in the first quarter, partly due to the weak comparison period a...
Kuka wins major automotive contract The Systems division of robotics company Kuka has won a major new contract from a European...
SAP and Kuka cooperate on Industrie 4.0 SAP and Kuka will work together around Industrie 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to promote the flexibility and automation of production processes.
Eindhoven and a self-driving future "The Dutch city of Eindhoven will be the first city in the world to implement self driving cars for commercial use", said Steven Nelemans, CEO at Amber.
Panasonic opens Automotive battery factory Panasonic Corporation is opening a new automotive lithium-ion battery factory in Dalian (China).
Secop sold to Nidec Aurelius Equity Opportunities sells its subsidiary Secop to the Nidec Group headquartered in...
Global ADAS market to surpass 302 million units annually in 2022 Global automotive applications of advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) will surpass 302...
Kontron details planned merger with S&T Kontron AG and S&T Holding Deutschland AG are in advanced negotiations regarding the...
Northvolt moves on to next step in site-selection process Northvolt proceeds with discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities to identify the optimal site for a large scale battery production facility.
GM fires 2'700 in Venezuela Around 2'700 General Motors employees in Venezuela have been laid off via SMS. Severance...
Bombardier JV to deliver 40 high speed train cars Chinese JV Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments