© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Secop sold to Nidec

Aurelius Equity Opportunities sells its subsidiary Secop to the Nidec Group headquartered in Kyoto (Japan) for EUR 185 million.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the competent authorities and is expected to close in the coming months.



Formerly Danfoss Compressors GmbH, the company was renamed Secop when it was acquired by German industrial holdings company Aurelius in 2010. Secop subsequently consolidated included European production locations in Slovakia and acquired ACC Austria GmbH in December 2013.