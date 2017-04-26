© general motors

GM fires 2'700 in Venezuela

Around 2'700 General Motors employees in Venezuela have been laid off via SMS. Severance was paid into their bank accounts.

A Venezuelan court last week ordered the seizure of the company's Valencia plant. Workers said that before the seizure was announced, GM had been dismantling the plant, which has not produced a car since the beginning of 2016, reports media agency Reuters.



"We all received a payment and a text message", a worker who had worked for the company for more than a decade told Reuters.



The seizure was called illegal by General Motors. The company further announced that it would cease all operations in the country.