Continental expands in Timisoara

German automotive supplier Continental has expanded the production of electronic components in Romania.

The EUR 12 million investment was used to expand the production area and warehouse with 5'000sqm and for the construction of a new, 2'200sqm office building in Timișoara (Romania).



"We started with 200 employees in 2006 and currently employ around 1'300 staff", said Ralf Luchs, managing director of the production facility in Timisoara. Additionally, the German supplier operates facilities in Brasov, Carei, Iasi, Nadab and Sibiu.