© texcel technology

Texcel with a sparkly-new expansion

UK-based CEM-provider Texcel is adding the finishing touches to the expansion of their new production facility, having added over 3'000 square feet for PCB and final production assembly.

This area includes anti-static flooring, temperature control and LED lighting for the production area. The next phase of the company's expansion is planned for the autumn 2017.



Paul Beal, Texcel's production manager said: "This is great timing as we have recently received new orders from two new customers, and this new facility will be perfect."