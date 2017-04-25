© Aixtron (illustration purposes only)

Aixtron: 'Freezing product development for III-V-materials'

No more funds for the development of III-V-Materials at equipment manufacturer Aixtron. At least for the foreseeable future.

“In a first step to focus our Research and Development expenses in the future, we wrote down assets totaling 6.6m Euros resulting from freezing our product development for III-V-Materials for future generation logic chips (TFOS). We will not spend further R&D until a firm timeline for the introduction of this material application has been set and a partner covers the required developments costs. Then, we are fully committed to support our customers to introduce TFOS materials to the market.”