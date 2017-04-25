© Aixtron (illustration purposes only) Electronics Production | April 25, 2017
Aixtron: 'Freezing product development for III-V-materials'
No more funds for the development of III-V-Materials at equipment manufacturer Aixtron. At least for the foreseeable future.
“In a first step to focus our Research and Development expenses in the future, we wrote down assets totaling 6.6m Euros resulting from freezing our product development for III-V-Materials for future generation logic chips (TFOS). We will not spend further R&D until a firm timeline for the introduction of this material application has been set and a partner covers the required developments costs. Then, we are fully committed to support our customers to introduce TFOS materials to the market.”
Northvolt moves on to next step in site-selection process Northvolt proceeds with discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities to identify the optimal site for a large scale battery production facility.
GM fires 2'700 in Venezuela Around 2'700 General Motors employees in Venezuela have been laid off via SMS. Severance...
Bombardier JV to deliver 40 high speed train cars Chinese JV Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau.
Continental expands in Timisoara German automotive supplier Continental has expanded the production of electronic...
Teleplan adds to Business Development team Peter Bonte has been named President Global Business Development at Dutch lifecycle...
Saab gets order from Polish Navy Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Naval Port Gdynia, Poland...
Texcel with a sparkly-new expansion UK-based CEM-provider Texcel is adding the finishing touches to the expansion of their new...
List: Global Semi Wafer-Level manufacturing equipment revenue to grow Worldwide semiconductor wafer-level manufacturing equipment (WFE) revenue totaled...
Aixtron: 'Freezing product development for III-V-materials' No more funds for the development of III-V-Materials at equipment manufacturer...
thyssenkrupp opens R&D center for powertrain technology in China The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp opened a new development center for...
MC Assembly adds conformal coating system to machine park Florida-based EMS-provider MC Assembly has added a Fully Automated Conformal Coating...
ABB Ability and IBM Watson take on Internet of Things ABB and IBM signed a strategic collaboration that brings together ABB Ability with IBM...
U.S. Army orders more Q-53 counterfire radars from Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin will manufacture additional AN/TPQ-53 counterfire radar...
Speedboard invests in expansion Windsor-based CEM Speedboard Assembly Services, will - following year-on-year growth -...
Asscon invests in Yxlon X-ray system Germany-based Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has expanded its capabilities for...
Jabil's COO retires Jabil's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bill Muir is retiring, effective December 31, 2017. He...
Test flight 'total success' for Lilium Munich-based Lilium develop and build a small electric jet plan. Sounds cool and with the...
Automotive is fueling semiconductor process equipment growth Electronics Industry business cycle began moving into expansion in 1Q'16 with...
Mycronic receives a repeat multipleorder for the MY600 Jet Printer Mycronic has received the third order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems. This is a repeat...
Hella expands production in China Hella-BHAP Lighting, a JV between Hella and Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (BHAP), is expanding its production capacities with a new lighting production plant in Wuqing (Tianjin/ China).
PCB order intake continues on a high Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region followed the long-term average, but where two percent down from February 2016.
Global Server DRAM ASP in 2Q17 to rise over 10% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that demand continues to outpace supply in...
Thales Alenia Space in GEO-KOMPSAT-2 satellites Thales Alenia Space has sent South Korea the third of three panels making up the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments