Asscon invests in Yxlon X-ray system
Germany-based Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has expanded its capabilities for precise analysis with an X-ray system for 2D and 3D micro-focus AXI.
Asscon’s Technology and Demo Center, located in Königsbrunn, now has a potent Yxlon Y.Cougar system in full operation.
“Yxlon, a leading global supplier of X-ray equipment, and Asscon, a leading vapor-phase soldering system expert, are providing their customers with an efficient gateway to highly sophisticated technologies and products. As many of the customers do not have their own X-ray machines, we can, in this unique way, offer them the great opportunity to deliver their electronics devices and parts to us for analysis and evaluation", explains Axel Wolff, Asscon’s global sales manager.
“We are two leading machine suppliers now in the advantageous position to analyze our customers’ products and to provide guidance for them when using today’s challenging technologies. With our mutual outstanding capabilities and expertise, namely high-level vapor phase soldering under vacuum and advanced X-ray inspection, we have built for our customers an affordable and easy-to-use foundation to evaluate and assure the requirements for long-lasting and reliable quality solder joints with extremely low voiding of <1%. And this task can be applied as early as in the client’s product definition and design stage, as well as in the prototyping of their board assemblies and electronics devices", he continues.
