© Hella Electronics Production | April 21, 2017
Hella expands production in China
Hella-BHAP Lighting, a JV between Hella and Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (BHAP), is expanding its production capacities with a new lighting production plant in Wuqing (Tianjin/ China).
Start of production at the new location is scheduled for October 2017. The joint venture is mainly serving customers of the BAIC Group, such as BBAC and BAIC Motor, as well as other Chinese car manufacturers.
Dr Rolf Breidenbach, CEO of Hella, stated: "With BHAP, we have a highly trusted partner on our side with whom we will provide the innovative lighting products to our Chinese customers and continue our successful growth path on the Chinese automotive market."
BHAP President Mr. Chen Bao added: "This further milestone in our partnership with Hella will enable us to bring the latest in lighting technology to the BAIC Group. Lighting is an extremely important area for all automotive manufacturers with its contribution to safety, energy efficiency and styling."
In a first step, the new plant will cover a production area of approximately 12'000 square meters and have a production capacity for 1,2 million headlamps per year while employing about 250 persons. In the medium term, the modular design of the plant allows tripling the production space to be used for all kinds of lighting products.
