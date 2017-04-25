© asml (illustration purpose only) Analysis | April 25, 2017
List: Global Semi Wafer-Level manufacturing equipment revenue to grow
Worldwide semiconductor wafer-level manufacturing equipment (WFE) revenue totaled USD 37.4 billion in 2016, an 11.3 percent increase from 2015. The top 10 vendors accounted for 79 percent of the market, up 2 percent from 2015.
"Spending on 3D NAND and leading-edge logic process drove growth in the market in 2016," said Takashi Ogawa, research vice president at Gartner. "This spending was driven by momentum for high-end services in data centers and requirements for faster processors and high-volume memory for mobile devices."
Applied Materials continued to lead the WFE market with 20.5 percent growth in 2016. The active investment in 3D device manufacturing provided significant momentum in Applied's etch revenue, specifically in the conductor etch segment. Screen Semiconductor Solutions experienced the highest growth in the market, with 41.5 percent. This was due to a combination of the appreciation of the Japanese Yen against the U.S. dollar, which elevated dollar-based sales estimates and the demand in premium smartphone and data center servers for big data analysis that drove investment in 3D-NAND capacity and leading-edge technology in foundries.
Top10 Companies' revenue from shipments of total wafer-level manufacturing equipment, worldwide (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
Applied Materials continued to lead the WFE market with 20.5 percent growth in 2016. The active investment in 3D device manufacturing provided significant momentum in Applied's etch revenue, specifically in the conductor etch segment. Screen Semiconductor Solutions experienced the highest growth in the market, with 41.5 percent. This was due to a combination of the appreciation of the Japanese Yen against the U.S. dollar, which elevated dollar-based sales estimates and the demand in premium smartphone and data center servers for big data analysis that drove investment in 3D-NAND capacity and leading-edge technology in foundries.
Top10 Companies' revenue from shipments of total wafer-level manufacturing equipment, worldwide (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
|Rank 2015
|Rank 2014
|Vendor
|2016 Revenue
|2016 Market Share (%)
|2015 Revenue
|2015 Market Share (%)
|1
|1
|Applied Materials
|7,736.9
|20.7
|6,420.2
|19.1
|2
|4
|Lam Research
|5,213.0
|13.9
|4,808.3
|14.3
|3
|2
|ASML
|5,090.6
|13.6
|4,730.9
|14.1
|4
|3
|Tokyo Electron
|4,861.0
|13.0
|4,325.0
|12.9
|5
|5
|KLA-Tencor
|2,406.0
|6.4
|2,043.2
|6.1
|6
|6
|Screen Semiconductor Solutions
|1,374.9
|3.7
|971.5
|2.9
|7
|7
|Hitachi High-Technologies
|980.2
|2.6
|788.3
|2.3
|8
|8
|Nikon
|731.5
|2.0
|724.2
|2.2
|9
|9
|Hitachi Kokusai
|528.4
|1.4
|633.8
|1.9
|10
|13
|ASM International
|496.9
|1.3
|582.5
|1.7
|Others
|7,988.0
|21.4
|7,586.2
|22.6
|Total Market
|37,407.3
|100.0
|33,613.7
|100
Northvolt moves on to next step in site-selection process Northvolt proceeds with discussions with eight Swedish and two Finnish municipalities to identify the optimal site for a large scale battery production facility.
GM fires 2'700 in Venezuela Around 2'700 General Motors employees in Venezuela have been laid off via SMS. Severance...
Bombardier JV to deliver 40 high speed train cars Chinese JV Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation (BST), has been awarded another contract from China Railway Corp. (CRC) to supply 40 CRH1A-A new generation high speed train cars to the Nanning Railway Bureau.
Continental expands in Timisoara German automotive supplier Continental has expanded the production of electronic...
Teleplan adds to Business Development team Peter Bonte has been named President Global Business Development at Dutch lifecycle...
Saab gets order from Polish Navy Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the Naval Port Gdynia, Poland...
Texcel with a sparkly-new expansion UK-based CEM-provider Texcel is adding the finishing touches to the expansion of their new...
List: Global Semi Wafer-Level manufacturing equipment revenue to grow Worldwide semiconductor wafer-level manufacturing equipment (WFE) revenue totaled...
Aixtron: 'Freezing product development for III-V-materials' No more funds for the development of III-V-Materials at equipment manufacturer...
thyssenkrupp opens R&D center for powertrain technology in China The industrial and technology group thyssenkrupp opened a new development center for...
MC Assembly adds conformal coating system to machine park Florida-based EMS-provider MC Assembly has added a Fully Automated Conformal Coating...
ABB Ability and IBM Watson take on Internet of Things ABB and IBM signed a strategic collaboration that brings together ABB Ability with IBM...
U.S. Army orders more Q-53 counterfire radars from Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin will manufacture additional AN/TPQ-53 counterfire radar...
Speedboard invests in expansion Windsor-based CEM Speedboard Assembly Services, will - following year-on-year growth -...
Asscon invests in Yxlon X-ray system Germany-based Asscon Systemtechnik Elektronik GmbH has expanded its capabilities for...
Jabil's COO retires Jabil's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bill Muir is retiring, effective December 31, 2017. He...
Test flight 'total success' for Lilium Munich-based Lilium develop and build a small electric jet plan. Sounds cool and with the...
Automotive is fueling semiconductor process equipment growth Electronics Industry business cycle began moving into expansion in 1Q'16 with...
Mycronic receives a repeat multipleorder for the MY600 Jet Printer Mycronic has received the third order for several MY600 Jet Printer systems. This is a repeat...
Hella expands production in China Hella-BHAP Lighting, a JV between Hella and Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co. Ltd. (BHAP), is expanding its production capacities with a new lighting production plant in Wuqing (Tianjin/ China).
PCB order intake continues on a high Sales figures reported by PCB manufacturers in the D/A/CH region followed the long-term average, but where two percent down from February 2016.
Global Server DRAM ASP in 2Q17 to rise over 10% QoQ DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, reports that demand continues to outpace supply in...
Thales Alenia Space in GEO-KOMPSAT-2 satellites Thales Alenia Space has sent South Korea the third of three panels making up the...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments