Ground-breaking for Yaskawa extension complex in Germany

Yaskawa is expanding its site in Allershausen near Munich (Germany), the headquarters of the European Robotics Division.

The Allershausen site plays a central role as the “shop window for Europe”. After having invested EUR 14.6 million in the new site in 2012, Yaskawa is investing a further EUR 7.8 million in the extension complex.



In addition to the project in Allershausen, the company is currently planning to build the first European Yaskawa robotics plant in Kocevje (Slovenia) for approx. EUR 25 million. The first robots will be produced from the autumn of 2018.



Currently the Robotics Division employs approx. 960 staff in Europe; about one third of these are located in Germany. In Allershausen 290 employees work in this division. The extension complex will provide 1'200 square metres of office space on three floors for staff merged from sites which had been spread out on different sites up to now. A workshop and manufacturing area will also cover over 2'000 square metres of space and a 1'600 square meter warehouse will also be created.



Once the new extension complex has been completed, Yaskawa will vacate the remaining commercial real estate in the Kammerfeld industrial zone.

Image: Rupert Popp (Mayor of Allershausen/Bürgermeister von Allershausen), Tomio Sakamoto (Debuty Consul General, Japanese Consulate General Munich/Stellvertretender Generalkonsul, Japanisches Generalkonsulat München), Matthias Reinhard (Branch Manager/Niederlassungsleiter Goldbeck Süd GmbH), Bruno J. Schnekenburger (President, Robotics Division), Manfred Stern (President & CEO Yaskawa Europe, Vice President Yaskawa Electric Corporation) and Robert Scholz (District administration/Landratsamt Freising).