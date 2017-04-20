© asm smt solutions Electronics Production | April 20, 2017
New Vice President CRM for ASM SMT Solutions
As the new Vice President CRM, Josef Ernst will be responsible for the global customer relationship management of ASM SMT Solutions, which is part of ASM Pacific Technology.
Josef Ernst succeeds Ray Bruce, who retired in 2017. Josef Ernst has been with ASM SMT Solutions for over 20 years, the last seven of which kept him busy developing new DEK, Siplace and ASM products as head of ASM's global research & development. In his new function, Ernst plans to direct his company's global sales organization towards advanced digitization and the Smart #1 SMT Factory.
"Our customers keep telling us that ASM’s global and regional sales, service and marketing teams keep setting the standard for the entire industry. We also want our CRM activities to focus even more actively on our Smart #1 Factory concept. This means that we will be an even more practice-oriented consultant for our customers. This also means that we will focus less on selling predefined standard products, but more on compiling customer-specific solutions from our board portfolio of hardware, software and support services, which includes our wide-spread network of partners. We want to bring solutions to the market and make them available to our customers even more quickly," says Josef Ernst about his goals as the new head of CRM at ASM SMT Solutions.
