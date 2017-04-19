© neways Electronics Production | April 19, 2017
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in first quarter
In the first quarter, net turnover for the EMS-provider increased fully organically by 9.5 percent on a year-on-year basis, with higher sales contributions from Semiconductor, Automotive and Defence sectors.
Sales in Industrial and Medical sectors remained stable. During the first quarter the order intake increased by 13.1 percent year-on-year. The order book stood at EUR 205.9 million, compared to EUR 177.0 million at end-March 2016 with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10. The increase in the order intake and order book reflects continued growth, particularly in the Semiconductor and Automotive sectors. The order book is also higher compared to year-end 2016 (EUR 191.3 million).
Huub van der Vrande: “We saw a busy, good start of the year. Order intake and turnover showed healthy growth which was partly driven by increased early stage involvement in development and co-engineering of electronic components and control systems. This reflects our improved recognition as trusted partner and one-stop-provider for product life cycle management for OEMs and demonstrates the added value, flexibility and cost-effective solutions we offer our customers."
"In the quarter, we also continued the roll out of our group-wide improvement programme ‘Up to the next level’ which has resulted in further improvements of operational processes and efficiency gains. These improvements were offset by higher staff costs, due to the increase in engineering activities and related team expansion as well as high utilization of our production staff flex pool. We will monitor these developments and the effects they have on the business closely. For the full year 2017, we reiterate our outlook and expect to record a higher net turnover and operating result compared to 2016.”
Huub van der Vrande: “We saw a busy, good start of the year. Order intake and turnover showed healthy growth which was partly driven by increased early stage involvement in development and co-engineering of electronic components and control systems. This reflects our improved recognition as trusted partner and one-stop-provider for product life cycle management for OEMs and demonstrates the added value, flexibility and cost-effective solutions we offer our customers."
"In the quarter, we also continued the roll out of our group-wide improvement programme ‘Up to the next level’ which has resulted in further improvements of operational processes and efficiency gains. These improvements were offset by higher staff costs, due to the increase in engineering activities and related team expansion as well as high utilization of our production staff flex pool. We will monitor these developments and the effects they have on the business closely. For the full year 2017, we reiterate our outlook and expect to record a higher net turnover and operating result compared to 2016.”
Solmates secures order from Swiss materials science institute Solmates has received an order for two of its new SMP800 Pulsed Laser Deposition (PLD)...
Neways records higher turnover and order intake in first quarter In the first quarter, net turnover for the EMS-provider increased fully organically by 9.5 percent...
Cygnus spacecraft en route for the ISS Pressurized cargo module from Thales Alenia Space carries over 2'000 kilograms (4'410 pounds ) of scientific experiments.
Manz: Preconditions for CIGS orders fulfilled All the official approvals for Manz's strategic cooperation with Shanghai Electric and the Shenhua Group in the field of CIGS thin-film solar technology, and for the resulting major orders, have been granted.
SoC market to reach a 7.7% CAGR through 2021 Approximately twenty years ago, ASIC vendors were busy assimilating 0.5mm process...
Tratos gives optical fibre contract to Prysmian Prysmian Group have signed a contract for the annual supply of Prysmian’s standard and special...
Benchmark relocates to Arizona US-based EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics will relocate its corporate...
Potential scale of micro-LED market could reach USD 30~40bn Following LCD and OLED, micro-LED is now one of the next-generation display...
Fima acquiring a railway infrastructure company in Poland Lithuanian intelligent engineering solutions company Fima is entering the Polish railway market. The company has acquired a 68 percent controlling interest in Polish railway infrastructure company KZA (Krakowskie Zakłady...
'Dr. McCoy. Report to sickbay immediately!' Final Frontier Medical Devices and Dynamical Biomarkers Group developed the first proper, modern-day tricorder, otherwise known as the medical 'Wunderwaffe' of the Star Trek universe.
DDR4 and DDR3 forecast to represent 97% of sizzling 2017 DRAM market The new, higher-speed DDR4 DRAM generation gained significant marketshare in 2016, representing 45 percent of total DRAM sales.
Kulicke & Soffa opens process and applications laboratory Kulicke & Soffa Industries has opened its latest Process and Applications laboratory at the...
TrendForce: contract price of 4GB DDR4 DRAM modules to climb DRAMeXchange, a TrendForce division, says the general price increase in the PC DRAM market is growing larger than anticipated as the already tight supply situation is compounded by quality problems with products made on...
ABB appoints new presidents for AMEA and Europe ABB China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu is appointed president of the Asia, Middle...
Worldwide semi revenue forecast to increase 12.3 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 386 billion in 2017, an increase...
Bosch opens new electronic plant in China The Bosch Group continues its strong investment in China and opened a new facility for electronic components in the southeastern Chinese city of Changzhou.
Rheinmetall technology for securer prisons Rheinmetall AG has won two important first orders for protecting sensitive government...
Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High...
Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin...
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC...
Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM...
Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc...
Stefan Hedelius resigns as Note's CEO Stefan Hedelius will formally resign as CEO effective 30 April. The company’s CFO Henrik...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments