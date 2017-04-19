SoC market to reach a 7.7% CAGR through 2021

© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Approximately twenty years ago, ASIC vendors were busy assimilating 0.5mm process capabilities and creating large libraries of functional blocks to be utilized in their Standard Cell product lines.

The Americas market will experience strong growth over the forecast period to reach USD 32 billion by 2021

Total SoC market revenue will experience 7.7 percent CAGR from 2016 - 2021

Basic SoCs have the highest CAGR at 11.2 percent by 2021, strongly driven by IoT applications

The Chinese market will show the highest unit volume CAGR of 11.9 percent through 2021

The total world market for SoCs reached USD 117.2 billon in 2016, a 5.1 percent growth over 2015

While continual advances on the process side of the semiconductor industry were well documented and even expected, the design side of the product creation equation lagged farther and farther behind process capabilities. The semiconductor market evolved to create the SoC approach as a design methodology used the world over to allow silicon solutions of amazing complexity and functionality while still meeting time to market requirements and cost constraints. A new research report from Semico forecasts that the CAGR for SoC revenues will reach 7.7 percent by 2021, continuing to outpace the larger semiconductor market growth rate."The SoC market represents the perfect melding of ingenuity and innovative thinking, producing a new design methodology in the process, that takes advantage of continual advances in process technology and in Electronic Design Automation tools," says Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst. "These advances are coupled with continually evolving functions as represented by SIP blocks and SIP Subsystems to provide the SoC designer and architect with a toolbox of powerful and continually expanding tools and techniques than allow creation of very complex silicon solutions to meet demanding market requirements."