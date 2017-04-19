© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | April 19, 2017
SoC market to reach a 7.7% CAGR through 2021
Approximately twenty years ago, ASIC vendors were busy assimilating 0.5mm process capabilities and creating large libraries of functional blocks to be utilized in their Standard Cell product lines.
While continual advances on the process side of the semiconductor industry were well documented and even expected, the design side of the product creation equation lagged farther and farther behind process capabilities. The semiconductor market evolved to create the SoC approach as a design methodology used the world over to allow silicon solutions of amazing complexity and functionality while still meeting time to market requirements and cost constraints. A new research report from Semico forecasts that the CAGR for SoC revenues will reach 7.7 percent by 2021, continuing to outpace the larger semiconductor market growth rate.
"The SoC market represents the perfect melding of ingenuity and innovative thinking, producing a new design methodology in the process, that takes advantage of continual advances in process technology and in Electronic Design Automation tools," says Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst. "These advances are coupled with continually evolving functions as represented by SIP blocks and SIP Subsystems to provide the SoC designer and architect with a toolbox of powerful and continually expanding tools and techniques than allow creation of very complex silicon solutions to meet demanding market requirements."
- The Americas market will experience strong growth over the forecast period to reach USD 32 billion by 2021
- Total SoC market revenue will experience 7.7 percent CAGR from 2016 - 2021
- Basic SoCs have the highest CAGR at 11.2 percent by 2021, strongly driven by IoT applications
- The Chinese market will show the highest unit volume CAGR of 11.9 percent through 2021
- The total world market for SoCs reached USD 117.2 billon in 2016, a 5.1 percent growth over 2015
"The SoC market represents the perfect melding of ingenuity and innovative thinking, producing a new design methodology in the process, that takes advantage of continual advances in process technology and in Electronic Design Automation tools," says Rich Wawrzyniak, Principal Analyst. "These advances are coupled with continually evolving functions as represented by SIP blocks and SIP Subsystems to provide the SoC designer and architect with a toolbox of powerful and continually expanding tools and techniques than allow creation of very complex silicon solutions to meet demanding market requirements."
Cygnus spacecraft en route for the ISS Pressurized cargo module from Thales Alenia Space carries over 2'000 kilograms (4'410 pounds ) of scientific experiments.
Manz: Preconditions for CIGS orders fulfilled All the official approvals for Manz's strategic cooperation with Shanghai Electric and the Shenhua Group in the field of CIGS thin-film solar technology, and for the resulting major orders, have been granted.
SoC market to reach a 7.7% CAGR through 2021 Approximately twenty years ago, ASIC vendors were busy assimilating 0.5mm process...
Tratos gives optical fibre contract to Prysmian Prysmian Group have signed a contract for the annual supply of Prysmian’s standard and special...
Benchmark relocates to Arizona US-based EMS-provider Benchmark Electronics will relocate its corporate...
Potential scale of micro-LED market could reach USD 30~40bn Following LCD and OLED, micro-LED is now one of the next-generation display...
Fima acquiring a railway infrastructure company in Poland Lithuanian intelligent engineering solutions company Fima is entering the Polish railway market. The company has acquired a 68 percent controlling interest in Polish railway infrastructure company KZA (Krakowskie Zakłady...
'Dr. McCoy. Report to sickbay immediately!' Final Frontier Medical Devices and Dynamical Biomarkers Group developed the first proper, modern-day tricorder, otherwise known as the medical 'Wunderwaffe' of the Star Trek universe.
DDR4 and DDR3 forecast to represent 97% of sizzling 2017 DRAM market The new, higher-speed DDR4 DRAM generation gained significant marketshare in 2016, representing 45 percent of total DRAM sales.
Kulicke & Soffa opens process and applications laboratory Kulicke & Soffa Industries has opened its latest Process and Applications laboratory at the...
TrendForce: contract price of 4GB DDR4 DRAM modules to climb DRAMeXchange, a TrendForce division, says the general price increase in the PC DRAM market is growing larger than anticipated as the already tight supply situation is compounded by quality problems with products made on...
ABB appoints new presidents for AMEA and Europe ABB China managing director Chun-Yuan Gu is appointed president of the Asia, Middle...
Worldwide semi revenue forecast to increase 12.3 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 386 billion in 2017, an increase...
Bosch opens new electronic plant in China The Bosch Group continues its strong investment in China and opened a new facility for electronic components in the southeastern Chinese city of Changzhou.
Rheinmetall technology for securer prisons Rheinmetall AG has won two important first orders for protecting sensitive government...
Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High...
Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin...
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC...
Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM...
Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc...
Stefan Hedelius resigns as Note's CEO Stefan Hedelius will formally resign as CEO effective 30 April. The company’s CFO Henrik...
Neways and the future of miniaturisation Existing conventional screen printing techniques can now be applied to structures of less than...
Demand from AMOLED and TDDI markets push up NOR Flash prices The prices of NOR Flash will go up sequentially by at least 5 percent on average for every...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments