© Schweizer PCB | April 14, 2017
Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer
Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High Frequency (HF) segment, WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. has now increased its share in Schweizer Electronic AG (Schramberg/ Germany).
WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. acquired 15.24 percent and now holds 19.74 percent of Schweizer’s shares. WUS Printed Circuit Co., Ltd, Taiwan acquired 10.16 percent. The equity stake was purchased from the share pool of the Gerhard Schweizer family line. Closing of these transactions is subject to the conditions precedent of antitrust approval.
“Our partnership and cooperation with Schweizer bear a win-win solution for both companies as well as for our customers in order to face our common challenges. Therefore we decided to buy the additonal equity stake allowing us to further participate in Schweizer’s business results and to share risks as well as positive outcomes with our partner,” says Chris Wu, President of WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. "We believe in the coming decade, autopiloting and electrification of automobile will be among the key technologies that revolutionise people's way of living. In the past three years, through technology transfer and cooperation in HF PCBs for ADAS radar, both companies have built a solid foundation of mutual trust, understanding and respect. We are honoured to be invited to participate in this additional equity stake of 15.24 percent share transfer opportunities, and look forward to deeper cooperation to make these technologies available to more people in a much shorter time than we all expected."
Nicolas Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, comments: “Only 3 years ago, in April 2014, Schweizer and WUS agreed on their exclusive, long-term strategic partnership which allows us and our customers access to further HF production capacities in Asia. This was followed by WUS’ first investment into Schweizer just 4 months later. Now, we are very pleased about this further capital transaction since it enhances WUS’ strong interest in exploiting the business opportunities on the global automo- tive market together with Schweizer. As leading manufacturer of sensor and power PCB solutions especially requested for tomorrow’s autonomous cars and for e-mobility, we believe in the strong synergies resulting from the cooperation between our companies”.
“Our partnership and cooperation with Schweizer bear a win-win solution for both companies as well as for our customers in order to face our common challenges. Therefore we decided to buy the additonal equity stake allowing us to further participate in Schweizer’s business results and to share risks as well as positive outcomes with our partner,” says Chris Wu, President of WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. "We believe in the coming decade, autopiloting and electrification of automobile will be among the key technologies that revolutionise people's way of living. In the past three years, through technology transfer and cooperation in HF PCBs for ADAS radar, both companies have built a solid foundation of mutual trust, understanding and respect. We are honoured to be invited to participate in this additional equity stake of 15.24 percent share transfer opportunities, and look forward to deeper cooperation to make these technologies available to more people in a much shorter time than we all expected."
Nicolas Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, comments: “Only 3 years ago, in April 2014, Schweizer and WUS agreed on their exclusive, long-term strategic partnership which allows us and our customers access to further HF production capacities in Asia. This was followed by WUS’ first investment into Schweizer just 4 months later. Now, we are very pleased about this further capital transaction since it enhances WUS’ strong interest in exploiting the business opportunities on the global automo- tive market together with Schweizer. As leading manufacturer of sensor and power PCB solutions especially requested for tomorrow’s autonomous cars and for e-mobility, we believe in the strong synergies resulting from the cooperation between our companies”.
Rheinmetall technology for securer prisons Rheinmetall AG has won two important first orders for protecting sensitive government...
Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High...
Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin...
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC...
Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM...
Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc...
Stefan Hedelius resigns as Note's CEO Stefan Hedelius will formally resign as CEO effective 30 April. The company’s CFO Henrik...
Neways and the future of miniaturisation Existing conventional screen printing techniques can now be applied to structures of less than...
Demand from AMOLED and TDDI markets push up NOR Flash prices The prices of NOR Flash will go up sequentially by at least 5 percent on average for every...
Lockheed Martin eyes military exoskeleton market Eyeing a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons, Lockheed Martin...
Kubota opens new manufacturing facility Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) opened its new manufacturing facility in Gainesville-Hall County.
New plant for Kuka Systems in China Kuka Systems China, affiliate company of Germany-based Kuka AG, held a ground breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in March 2017.
New technology gives increase for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs Elmatica sees an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in the Nordics.
Global EMS market continues to grow in 2017 The rising demand and requirements for electronic devices and components across multiple industries has created a dynamic business environment for most OEMs and EMS providers.
Thales to supply SOTAS to Denmark The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with...
Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion...
Foreign competitors set up fabs in China United Semiconductor Xiamen (USCXM), China-based subsidiary of major foundry UMC, is...
Lacroix acquires a stake in Firstronic Lacroix is going 'multi-continental' by acquiring a stake in the electronic...
Hella builds new electronics facility in Lithuania Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. expands production capacities in Europe due to increasing demand for electronic components.
List: Europes biggest EMS companies Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.
Schweizer: Result down in fiscal 2016 In the fiscal year 2016, turnover of Schweizer group increased slightly to EUR 116.1 million...
Competition from Chinese brands lowered prices of LED Light bulbs Prices of LED replacement light bulbs continued to fall this March, according to market...
IMI acquires 80% of STI Enterprises Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. has entered into an agreement with the shareholders of STI Enterprises Limited, to acquire an 80 percent stake in STI, subject to completion conditions.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments