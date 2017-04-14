© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | April 14, 2017
Worldwide semi revenue forecast to increase 12.3 percent in 2017
Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 386 billion in 2017, an increase of 12.3 percent from 2016, according to Gartner, Inc.
Favorable market conditions that gained momentum in the second half of 2016, particularly for commodity memory, have accelerated and raised the outlook for the market in 2017 and 2018. However, the memory market is fickle, and additional capacity in both DRAM and NAND flash is expected to result in a correction in 2019, writes market analyst Gartner.
"While price increases for both DRAM and NAND flash memory are raising the outlook for the overall semiconductor market, it will also put pressure on margins for system vendors of smartphones, PCs and servers," said Jon Erensen, research director at Gartner. "Component shortages, a rising bill of materials, and the prospect of having to counter by raising average selling prices (ASPs) will create a volatile market in 2017 and 2018."
PC DRAM pricing has doubled since the middle of 2016. A 4GB module that cost USD 12.50 has jumped to just under USD 25 today. NAND flash ASPs increased sequentially in the second half of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. Pricing for both DRAM and NAND is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2017, but relief is not expected until later in the year as content increases in key applications, such as smartphones, have vendors scrambling for supply.
"With memory vendors expanding their margins though 2017, the temptation will be to add new capacity," said Mr. Erensen. "We also expect to see China make a concerted effort to join the memory industry, setting the market up for a downturn in 2019."
Unit production estimates for premium smartphones, graphics cards, video game consoles and automotive applications have improved and contributed to the stronger outlook in 2017. In addition, electronic equipment with heavy exposure to DRAM and NAND flash saw semiconductor revenue estimates increase. This includes PCs, ultramobiles, servers and solid-state drives.
"The outlook for emerging opportunities for semiconductors in the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable electronics remains choppy with these markets still in the early stages of development and too small to have a significant impact on overall semiconductor revenue growth in 2017," said Mr. Erensen.
"While price increases for both DRAM and NAND flash memory are raising the outlook for the overall semiconductor market, it will also put pressure on margins for system vendors of smartphones, PCs and servers," said Jon Erensen, research director at Gartner. "Component shortages, a rising bill of materials, and the prospect of having to counter by raising average selling prices (ASPs) will create a volatile market in 2017 and 2018."
PC DRAM pricing has doubled since the middle of 2016. A 4GB module that cost USD 12.50 has jumped to just under USD 25 today. NAND flash ASPs increased sequentially in the second half of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. Pricing for both DRAM and NAND is expected to peak in the second quarter of 2017, but relief is not expected until later in the year as content increases in key applications, such as smartphones, have vendors scrambling for supply.
"With memory vendors expanding their margins though 2017, the temptation will be to add new capacity," said Mr. Erensen. "We also expect to see China make a concerted effort to join the memory industry, setting the market up for a downturn in 2019."
Unit production estimates for premium smartphones, graphics cards, video game consoles and automotive applications have improved and contributed to the stronger outlook in 2017. In addition, electronic equipment with heavy exposure to DRAM and NAND flash saw semiconductor revenue estimates increase. This includes PCs, ultramobiles, servers and solid-state drives.
"The outlook for emerging opportunities for semiconductors in the Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable electronics remains choppy with these markets still in the early stages of development and too small to have a significant impact on overall semiconductor revenue growth in 2017," said Mr. Erensen.
Worldwide semi revenue forecast to increase 12.3 percent in 2017 Worldwide semiconductor revenue is forecast to total USD 386 billion in 2017, an increase...
Bosch opens new electronic plant in China The Bosch Group continues its strong investment in China and opened a new facility for electronic components in the southeastern Chinese city of Changzhou.
Rheinmetall technology for securer prisons Rheinmetall AG has won two important first orders for protecting sensitive government...
Strategic Partner WUS increases stake into Schweizer Following three years successful strategic partnership and co-operation in the High...
Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin...
Intel stays atop with Optane SSD DC P4800X series Intel has made waves in the server SSD market with the reveal of its Optane SSD DC...
Cibel chooses InCAM as its CAM solution Cibel has chosen InCAM as its preproduction CAM solution to replace its Genesis2000 CAM...
Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc...
Stefan Hedelius resigns as Note's CEO Stefan Hedelius will formally resign as CEO effective 30 April. The company’s CFO Henrik...
Neways and the future of miniaturisation Existing conventional screen printing techniques can now be applied to structures of less than...
Demand from AMOLED and TDDI markets push up NOR Flash prices The prices of NOR Flash will go up sequentially by at least 5 percent on average for every...
Lockheed Martin eyes military exoskeleton market Eyeing a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons, Lockheed Martin...
Kubota opens new manufacturing facility Kubota Manufacturing of America Corporation (KMA) opened its new manufacturing facility in Gainesville-Hall County.
New plant for Kuka Systems in China Kuka Systems China, affiliate company of Germany-based Kuka AG, held a ground breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in March 2017.
New technology gives increase for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs Elmatica sees an increase in the demand for Flex and Rigid-Flex PCBs in the Nordics.
Global EMS market continues to grow in 2017 The rising demand and requirements for electronic devices and components across multiple industries has created a dynamic business environment for most OEMs and EMS providers.
Thales to supply SOTAS to Denmark The Danish Defence and Logistic Organization (DALO) signed a framework agreement with...
Senvion wins 26 megawatt Czech order Senvion has signed its first contract with EEH s.r.o for the delivery of eleven Senvion...
Foreign competitors set up fabs in China United Semiconductor Xiamen (USCXM), China-based subsidiary of major foundry UMC, is...
Lacroix acquires a stake in Firstronic Lacroix is going 'multi-continental' by acquiring a stake in the electronic...
Hella builds new electronics facility in Lithuania Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. expands production capacities in Europe due to increasing demand for electronic components.
List: Europes biggest EMS companies Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.
Schweizer: Result down in fiscal 2016 In the fiscal year 2016, turnover of Schweizer group increased slightly to EUR 116.1 million...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments