Lufthansa FlyingLab, Kontron supplies advanced wireless connectivity

Aviation IT specialist, Lufthansa Systems, is utilising Kontron’s Cab-n-Connect A100 cabin wireless access point (CWAP) as the wireless connectivity platform for its testbed on Lufthansa´s FlyingLab flights.

Lufthansa initiated its FlyingLab flights to give passengers the ability to test and familiarize themselves first-hand with the latest technologies and services being developed for use on airlines as well as to showcase new types of live content and digital trends. FlyingLab allows Lufthansa to introduce new technology and collect feedback in a real-world aircraft environment. In this context, the IT subsidiary Lufthansa Systems is responsible for the technical infrastructure enabling the WiFi connection on board. The WiFi network is based on the technology of Lufthansa Systems' digital platform BoardConnect.



Kontron technologies were chosen based on Lufthansa Systems’ history of success with previous Kontron platform deployments where these certified open platform solutions "gave them the most cost-effective and shortest route to deployment", a press release states.