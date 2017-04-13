© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Sonobuoy tech systems awarded USD 14.8M in contracts

Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE), received subcontracts valued at USD 14.8 million from their ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems joint venture.

ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems will provide manufacturing subcontracts in the amount of USD 7.4 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and USD 7.4 million to Sparton De Leon Springs LLC. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility.



ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems were awarded multiple foreign contracts for the manufacture of Passive and Active sonobuoys in support of multiple underwater missions for detection, classification, and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.