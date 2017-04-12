© /nimg/military/ Electronics Production | April 12, 2017
Lockheed Martin eyes military exoskeleton market
Eyeing a new generation of industrial and military exoskeletons, Lockheed Martin has licensed the bionic augmentation technology Dermoskeleton from B-Temia, Inc.
Dermoskeleton is the basis for computer-controlled devices that can increase mobility and load-carrying capacity by counteracting overstress on the lower back and legs. Lockheed Martin's technology license permits use of B-Temia technology to products for military, industrial, commercial and first-responder applications.
"This technology offers a pathway to increased loadbearing and greater agility for our FORTIS industrial exoskeleton," said Glenn Kuller, Advanced and Special Programs vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "It can also help to solve existing limitations of powered exoskeletons for our military and first responders. We're excited about the potential we see here."
"This agreement confirms our company's technology leadership and value of our work in increasing human mobility in both industrial and defense applications," said B-Temia President and CEO Stéphane Bédard. "Our arrangement with Lockheed Martin provides another avenue for our bionic technology to enhance human performance."
