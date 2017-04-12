© KUKA

New plant for Kuka Systems in China

Kuka Systems China, affiliate company of Germany-based Kuka AG, held a ground breaking ceremony for a new manufacturing plant in March 2017.

In the beginning of 2017, Kuka Systems China established an aerospace business unit. The new production hall covers more than 30'000 square meters. This project is foreseen to be completed at the end of 2017. Mr. Wang Jiangbing, CEO of Kuka Systems China, states: "Kuka Systems China’s business is developing rapidly and the client base continues to expand. The new plant Ground Breaking Ceremony was a very important milestone in the success story of Kuka Systems China's development."