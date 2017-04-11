© lacroix_automotive Electronics Production | April 11, 2017
Lacroix acquires a stake in Firstronic
Lacroix is going 'multi-continental' by acquiring a stake in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider Firstronic LLC, based in Michigan.
"This structural step in our strategic plan demonstrates our commitment to supporting our customers and their expectation to work with global EMS suppliers. It will help accelerate Lacroix's international development outside Europe. Firstronic is a concrete response to the requirements expressed by our strategic customers," explains Vincent Bedouin, Chairman of the Lacroix Group. "The collaboration with Firstronic is based on shared values, comparable processes, and very similar customers. Firstronic's CEO previously managed an EMS of similar size to Lacroix Electronics. He is a graduate of INSEAD and knows Europe very well."
The group is creating a subsidiary, Lacroix North America Inc. and the first joint activities are scheduled for spring 2017.
"Firstronic is also excited about working with Lacroix to fulfil our customers' demand for electronic manufacturing services in Europe, as well as leveraging their strength in product design and development," stated John Sammut, President & CEO of Firstronic LLC.
