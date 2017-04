List: Europes biggest EMS companies

© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com

Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.

2016 2015 Company Location Rank global top50 (2015) 1 1 Zollner Elektronik Group Zandt, Tyskland 14 (14) 2 2 PKC Group Reeahe, Finland 18 (15) 3 3 Asteelflash Neuilly Plaisance, Frankrike 23 (17) 4 4 Scanfil EMS Sievi, Finland 29 (24) 5 5 Enics Zürich, Schweiz 30 (25) 6 6 VIDEOTON Holding Székesfehérvár, Ungern 32 (28) 7 7 Neways Electronics International N.V. Son, Nederländerna 36 (33) 8 8 éolane Le Fresne sur Loire, Frankrike 42 (34) 9 9 ALL CIRCUITS Meung-sur-Loire, Frankrike 44 (42) 10 10 LACROIX Electronics Vern-sur-Seiche, Frankrike 46 (43)

2015 2014 Company Location Rank global top50 (2014) 1 1 Zollner Elektronik Group Zandt, Tyskland 14 (13) 2 3 PKC Group Reeahe, Finland 15 (23) 3 2 Asteelflash Neuilly Plaisance, Frankrike 17 (20) 4 12 Scanfil EMS Sievi, Finland 24 (48) 5 4 Enics Zürich, Schweiz 25 (24) 6 7 VIDEOTON Holding Székesfehérvár, Ungern 28 (30) 7 8 Neways Electronics International N.V. Son, Nederländerna 33 (34) 8 6 éolane Le Fresne sur Loire, Frankrike 34 (28) 9 9 ALL CIRCUITS Meung-sur-Loire, Frankrike 42 (37) 10 11 LACROIX Electronics Vern-sur-Seiche, Frankrike 43 (47) 11 13 Kitron Billingstad, Norge 44 (49) 12 5 TT Electronics Rogerstone, Wales, UK 50 (26)

Unfortunately it looks like Europe is loosing out against the Asian and North American EMS players. When MMI released the list last year we had to say good bye to Selcom which fell out of the Top 50-ranking – and PartnerTech which was acquired by Finnish EMS company Scanfil. And this year we have to say good bye to two more companies. Both Kitron and TT Electronics fell out of the MMI’s Top 50-ranking and Europe’s contribution to the list is once again reduced.The ranking amongst the European companies is unchanged from last year – however, when looking at the global ranking, they are loosing positions.[Center]Last years list[/c]More information can be found at Manufacturing Market Insider