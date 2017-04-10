© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com Analysis | April 10, 2017
List: Europes biggest EMS companies
Manufacturing Market Insiders’s long awaited list of the worlds Top 50 EMS providers was released just recently – and we took the opportunity to dig a little deeper in the list to see how things are looking on the European front.
Unfortunately it looks like Europe is loosing out against the Asian and North American EMS players. When MMI released the list last year we had to say good bye to Selcom which fell out of the Top 50-ranking – and PartnerTech which was acquired by Finnish EMS company Scanfil. And this year we have to say good bye to two more companies. Both Kitron and TT Electronics fell out of the MMI’s Top 50-ranking and Europe’s contribution to the list is once again reduced.
The ranking amongst the European companies is unchanged from last year – however, when looking at the global ranking, they are loosing positions.
More information can be found at Manufacturing Market Insider.
|2016
|2015
|Company
|Location
|Rank global top50 (2015)
|1
|1
|Zollner Elektronik Group
|Zandt, Tyskland
|14 (14)
|2
|2
|PKC Group
|Reeahe, Finland
|18 (15)
|3
|3
|Asteelflash
|Neuilly Plaisance, Frankrike
|23 (17)
|4
|4
|Scanfil EMS
|Sievi, Finland
|29 (24)
|5
|5
|Enics
|Zürich, Schweiz
|30 (25)
|6
|6
|VIDEOTON Holding
|Székesfehérvár, Ungern
|32 (28)
|7
|7
|Neways Electronics International N.V.
|Son, Nederländerna
|36 (33)
|8
|8
|éolane
|Le Fresne sur Loire, Frankrike
|42 (34)
|9
|9
|ALL CIRCUITS
|Meung-sur-Loire, Frankrike
|44 (42)
|10
|10
|LACROIX Electronics
|Vern-sur-Seiche, Frankrike
|46 (43)
|2015
|2014
|Company
|Location
|Rank global top50 (2014)
|1
|1
|Zollner Elektronik Group
|Zandt, Tyskland
|14 (13)
|2
|3
|PKC Group
|Reeahe, Finland
|15 (23)
|3
|2
|Asteelflash
|Neuilly Plaisance, Frankrike
|17 (20)
|4
|12
|Scanfil EMS
|Sievi, Finland
|24 (48)
|5
|4
|Enics
|Zürich, Schweiz
|25 (24)
|6
|7
|VIDEOTON Holding
|Székesfehérvár, Ungern
|28 (30)
|7
|8
|Neways Electronics International N.V.
|Son, Nederländerna
|33 (34)
|8
|6
|éolane
|Le Fresne sur Loire, Frankrike
|34 (28)
|9
|9
|ALL CIRCUITS
|Meung-sur-Loire, Frankrike
|42 (37)
|10
|11
|LACROIX Electronics
|Vern-sur-Seiche, Frankrike
|43 (47)
|11
|13
|Kitron
|Billingstad, Norge
|44 (49)
|12
|5
|TT Electronics
|Rogerstone, Wales, UK
|50 (26)
