List: Top10 EMS-providers of 2016

In 2016, the Top50 EMS companies reached revenue amounting to USD 270 billion – some USD 3 billion lower than in 2015, writes Manufacturing Market Insider.

Topscom

Kitron

TT Electronics

Sparton

Alpha Networks

PRIME BASE

2017 list of the MMI Top10 EMS providers

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn ) — New Taipei, Taiwan Pegatron — Taipei, Taiwan Flex — Singapore Jabil — St. Petersburg, FL Sanmina — San Jose, CA Celestica — Toronto, Canada Wistron — Taoyuan, Taiwan New Kinpo Group — New Taipei, Taiwan Plexus — Neenah, WI Benchmark Electronics — Angleton, TX

Top50 sales declined by 1.0 percent from the previous year, largely as a result of top tier EMS firms performing poorly, such as Foxconn and Pegatron. If we remove these two leading EMS firms from the Top50 list, the industry growth rate was actually a positive 1.5 perecent for the top 48 companies EMS in 2016.MMI Top50 EMS companies were ranked based on 2016 sales in U.S. dollars, where the dollar was strong but hurting many European and Asian companies. Three companies that fell off the Top50 list includedand, whereas the three new companies to replace them wereand. ( List of 2015 -----More information can be found at Manufacturing Market Insider