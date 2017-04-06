© adam121 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 06, 2017
Darekon: 2016 exceeded expectations
Darekon Group's turnover increased 10 percent to EUR 41.6 million in fiscal 2016. The company's operating profit amountd to EUR 1.8 million and the equity ratio was 38.7 percent.
"Cooperation with existing customers was deepening and new customer relationships started. The expansion of the Haapavesi facilities was realised at the end of the year. The size of the plant is now 4'500 m2. During fiscal 2017, Darekon expects to grow and keep the current profitability level. Investments will be made in production machinery and in IT-systems", a short press release states.
Darekon's plants are located in Haapavesi, Klaukkala, Savonranta (all Finland) and Gdansk (Poland).
